Crisis Text Line “You Good?” Campaign Empowers Connection During Suicide Prevention Month and World Mental Health Day

New York, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crisis Text Line, a national nonprofit that provides free, 24/7, confidential text-based mental health support in English and Spanish, has launched a new campaign called “You Good?” designed to offer accessible tools to make it easier to check in on friends, family and anyone who may need support. The campaign kicks off during Suicide Prevention Month in September and runs through World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Last year, the U.S. Surgeon General declared a national loneliness and social isolation epidemic throughout the country warning that about half of U.S. adults are experiencing considerable levels of loneliness. Crisis Text Line is seeing this in its own data. In Crisis Text Line’s most recent United in Empathy report, findings indicate relationships and loneliness are top issues that contribute to mental health. To help people feel more connected and less lonely, Crisis Text Line’s “You Good?” campaign reinforces how a simple text message and words of encouragement can make a world of difference to someone who may be feeling alone, discouraged or struggling. While checking in on others is always important, Suicide Prevention Month and World Mental Health Day present a timely reminder of the power of community.

The goal of the campaign is to offer emotional support and connect individuals with resources to check in with one another. These proactive steps can strengthen a sense of community and human connection.

"Checking in with someone helps people feel seen,” said Dena Trujillo, CEO at Crisis Text Line. “Life can be overwhelming and people can be very good at hiding the anxiety, stress or loneliness they're facing. The simple act of asking lets people know they're not alone and someone cares.”

Crisis Text Line’s partners (Jacksonville Jaguars, Xbox/Gears of War, Discord, Live Free 999, VolunteerMatch, FOLX Health and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America) have joined the "You Good?" campaign, rallying together to promote the importance of checking in on friends and family. This collective effort highlights the power of a simple yet meaningful question: "You good?"

To support people reaching out, Crisis Text Line has created text templates on how to start the conversation such as "Hi [Name], I remember you had [specific event] recently. How did it go? Just checking in." or "Hey [Name], I’ve been thinking about you. How’s it going? I’m here if you need to talk or if there's anything I can do to help."

After you start the conversation, here are a few key tips to keep it going in a positive and helpful way:

Be patient and open: Give them time to respond and let them know you’re there for them whenever they’re ready to talk.

Give them time to respond and let them know you’re there for them whenever they’re ready to talk. Ask open-ended questions: Encourage them to share more by asking questions that can’t be answered with just a yes or no.

Encourage them to share more by asking questions that can’t be answered with just a yes or no. Validate their feelings: Acknowledge their emotions and let them know it’s okay to feel whatever they’re experiencing.

Acknowledge their emotions and let them know it’s okay to feel whatever they’re experiencing. Offer support and encouragement: Let them know they’re not alone and that you’re there to support them.

Let them know they’re not alone and that you’re there to support them. Share your own experiences: Sometimes sharing your own experiences can make them feel more comfortable opening up.

Sometimes sharing your own experiences can make them feel more comfortable opening up. Check in again at another time: Follow up later to show them you are concerned and available for continued support.

Follow up later to show them you are concerned and available for continued support. Be genuine and authentic: Speak from the heart and show genuine interest in their well-being.

Crisis Text Line has also created templates for specific issues that someone might be facing and what you can say for stress related to finances, the election, school, unemployment and inclement weather.

“If you’re worried that someone may be feeling lonely, it’s important to reach out and ask if they’re having thoughts of hurting themselves or wanting to die,” said Dr. Shairi Turner, Chief Health Officer at Crisis Text Line. “Discussing suicide openly helps create a space where people feel more at ease seeking help and sharing their experiences. Open conversations can play a crucial role in reducing stigma.”

If anyone needs support, Crisis Text Line is always available. Text “YOU” or “Tu”, for support in Spanish, to 741741 to be connected to a live, volunteer Crisis Counselor in minutes.

To view conversation templates and to learn more information about the “You Good?” campaign, click here.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential text-based mental health support in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, we have supported over 10 million conversations in the United States and 14 million globally together with our affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Crisis Text Line’s more than 75,000 trained volunteer Crisis Counselors bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm through nonjudgmental support and empowers each texter to use their own strengths and coping strategies. We are committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Individuals seeking confidential support can connect with us via text, web chat and WhatsApp. To be connected to a live, trained nonjudgmental volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Linkedin, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org.

