Marrying America Launches to Revolutionize Online Dating for Serious Singles Seeking Genuine Love

A New Platform Prioritizes Intentional Matchmaking Over Mindless Swiping, Connecting Singles Ready for Lasting Relationships

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marrying America, LLC has officially launched a groundbreaking dating platform designed to offer singles a new way to find lasting love. Unlike traditional dating apps that prioritize endless swiping and hit-or-miss connections, Marrying America is tailored for individuals committed to building genuine, long-term relationships. With a focus on thoughtful, intentional interactions, the platform is reshaping how serious singles engage in online dating.

A New Era for Online Dating

"Online dating has become the default way for people to meet, but existing platforms often fail to foster real connections," said JD Nelson, founder of Marrying America. "Our platform is different. We focus on authenticity and commitment, ensuring our users are serious about finding love, not just swiping for entertainment or hoping to get lucky."

Marrying America offers a refreshing departure from the fast-paced, swipe-driven culture of other apps. Its structure is built around creating meaningful connections, without requiring users to constantly monitor the platform. Instead, singles can focus on living their lives, knowing they'll only be notified when there’s a real, mutual interest from another user.

Intentional Interactions Powered by a Unique Credit-Based System

To ensure that only serious singles participate, Marrying America operates on a credit-based system that encourages thoughtful and meaningful engagement. The platform’s features include:

• Five Match Requests Per 30 Days: Users can send up to five match requests per month, promoting intentional and careful consideration of potential connections.

• Reserved Credits for Requests: A credit is reserved when a match request is sent, signaling genuine interest.

• Credits Deducted Upon Match Acceptance: Credits are only deducted when both users accept a match request, ensuring sincerity from both parties.

• No Monthly Fees: Unlike other dating platforms, Marrying America has no ongoing subscription fees. Credits never expire and are only used when a match is made.

• Unlimited Received Requests: Users can receive unlimited match requests but have control over which ones they accept.

• 7-Day Response Period: Match requests must be accepted or declined within seven days, preventing indefinite waiting periods and encouraging prompt decision-making.

By limiting the number of match requests and utilizing a credit system, Marrying America ensures that only users serious about finding love remain active on the platform.

"Our credit-based system filters out those who aren't ready for a serious commitment," added Nelson. "Marrying America is for people who want to take a thoughtful approach to dating and are ready to invest in finding their forever person."

Real People, Real Results

One early focus group member, Andrea B, shared, "I’ve tried countless dating apps, but they all felt like a game—exhausting and time-consuming. Marrying America was a breath of fresh air. It’s perfect for busy professionals like me who want to find real love without relying on chance or endless swiping. I felt confident that the unique features would help me meet someone just as committed to a meaningful relationship as I am."

Another member, Mike Z, said, "After years of using dating apps that felt more like a numbers game, Marrying America stood out immediately. It wasn’t about wasting time swiping, but about intentional, meaningful connections. As a busy professional, I appreciated the simplicity and focus on real commitment. I finally felt like I was on a platform where others were just as serious about finding lasting love as I was."

Perfect for Busy Professionals

One of the platform’s standout features is its ability to accommodate the busy schedules of its users. With no need for constant app check-ins, singles can focus on their lives while knowing they’ll be alerted when a real match has been made. This feature makes Marrying America ideal for professionals and individuals with demanding lifestyles who still want to prioritize finding love.

Special Launch Offer for New Members

To celebrate its launch and get off to a fast start, Marrying America is offering new members a limited-time 50% discount on credits when you use coupon code "findlove". This special offer provides singles with an affordable way to begin their journey toward finding lasting love, making it easier than ever to start connecting with like-minded individuals.

“Sign up today and take advantage of this limited-time offer,” encouraged Nelson. “Your forever person could be just a click away.”

Find Your Forever Love Here

