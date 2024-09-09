Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Investments in Regina

CANADA, September 9 - Released on September 9, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan recently announced $17.1 million in new funding for a multi-ministry approach to safe neighborhoods by adding more police officers, training new officers and introducing new enforcement tools, while working to ensure social supports are in place and accessible.

“Investing in safer communities and neighbourhoods is a priority for our government,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. “The social disorder concerns facing our communities are complex in nature, and we need to ensure our approach meets the needs of our communities. The funding for police services, the Police College, and Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods are necessary to raise policing levels across the province and improve safety and wellbeing for all Saskatchewan residents.”

New investments include:

$11.9 million for about 100 new municipal police officers;

$2.7 million to double the number of Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) officers from 14 to 28; and

$2.5 million for the Saskatchewan Police College over the next three years.

The City of Regina will receive $3.8 million from this funding to hire 32 new frontline officers for the Regina Police Service.

“Protecting our community involves more than enforcement of the law; it requires a compassionate and empathetic approach to addressing the root causes of crime and instability," Regina Police Service Chief Farooq Sheikh said. "By partnering with government agencies and local organizations, we can collectively better support those facing challenges of mental health and addiction. The government’s introduction of a complex needs shelter here in Regina is a step in this direction, and we are grateful for these efforts."

The Government of Saskatchewan will also undertake substantial changes within the justice system to empower police and other enforcement officers and promote the overall safety of business owners and citizens.

The Government of Saskatchewan will:

Advance new options to ensure municipal bylaws are enforced, including through the introduction of community bylaw court hub models, such as Kindersley's Municipal Bylaw Court;

Explore ways to ensure traffic courts operate as efficiently as possible and police spend less time prosecuting traffic offences and more time addressing serious crimes; and

Enhance the Fine Option Program to ensure accountability for all offenders and provide an additional option for those individuals who are unable to pay off tickets and fines.

"Saskatchewan people are increasingly concerned about crime and we want to empower police to fight it," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "That means police spending less time in Traffic Court, establishing municipal bylaw courts to relieve criminal dockets, and enhancing the Fine Option Program for provincial and bylaw offences to ensure greater accountability for all offenders."

The additional public safety initiatives announced today build upon other initiatives across government, including the Complex Needs Emergency Shelters (CNES) in Regina and Saskatoon. CNES provide medically supported, secure facilities for police to bring people who pose a threat to themselves and others, including in cases where drug and alcohol intoxication are a factor. Since opening, over 135 patients have been brought to these facilities by police, and almost all patients upon discharge have accepted services and supports to help address their specific challenges and care needs.

"Supporting public safety and addressing the impact of addictions on our communities is a high priority for our provincial government," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said. "The Complex Needs Emergency Shelters in Regina and Saskatoon provide a medically supported, secure facility for police to bring people who are exhibiting threatening behaviours so that we can help them address their challenges while protecting the community."

The Regina and Saskatoon facilities are staffed 24/7 with clinical counsellors and nurses, with 24/7 on-call physician support and security. Patients are detained by police and admitted to CNES for up to 24 hours or until they are no longer assessed to be a threat to themselves and others under The Summary Offences Procedure Act, 1990. Upon discharge, patients are transported to a different location to receive supports, such as mental health and addictions services or community supports at pharmacies, shelters and clinics. The Regina CNES opened on July 30 and Saskatoon opened on August 6 of this year.

