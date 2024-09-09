Innovation Saskatchewan Invests $1.5 Million in New Energy Innovation Hub at PTRC

CANADA, September 9 - Released on September 9, 2024

Innovation Saskatchewan is providing $1.5 million in funding to Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC) to establish the Energy Innovation Hub (EIH) at its headquarters at Innovation Place Regina to help meet current and future demands.

The new facility leverages a unique opportunity within the province to integrate subsurface energy infrastructure, expertise and resources into a single lab within the larger existing energy research network, facilitating a coordinated approach to energy research in Saskatchewan.

"The new Energy Innovation Hub is a significant achievement for our province and will further elevate Saskatchewan's position as a global leader in innovative energy research," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said. "Our government is proud to support the world-renowned research at PTRC which will create new opportunities for Saskatchewan people and continue to drive economic growth in the province."

Industry demand for new and improved sustainable energy processes and products has increased. By further developing sustainable energy research through the EIH, Saskatchewan will continue to be the best place in North America to test, commercialize and scale new energy technologies and a hub for energy expertise.

The EIH will allow PTRC to strengthen and advance current research in areas like carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and geothermal energy. In addition, it will expand its research portfolio into emerging priority areas, including methane reduction, clean hydrogen and compressed air energy storage, as well as offer robust and seamless support on research projects.

"PTRC's goals with the EIH reflect our belief that the future of energy for the province, and for Canada, must include a diverse sustainable energy mix," PTRC CEO Ran Narayanasamy said. "The EIH will support new and existing research and development in energy sources, focusing on collaboration with industry and researchers."

Establishing the EIH at Innovation Place Regina will strengthen Regina's innovation ecosystem, particularly the connection between the University of Regina and its researchers and students. PTRC has long had a collaborative relationship with the university and the facility will provide advanced training opportunities, helping develop the next generation of talent in energy research and further growing, attracting and retaining top talent in the province.

-30-

For more information, contact: