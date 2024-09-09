MSDE Awarded $40M from U.S. Department of Education to Improve Literacy Instruction

September 9, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

MSDE Awarded $40M from U.S. Department of Education to Improve Literacy Instruction

BALTIMORE (September 9, 2024) — Today, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announced a $40.3 million, five-year grant award from the U.S. Department of Education, part of $149 million in federal funds to support initiatives focused on third-grade literacy proficiency across 23 states.

MSDE will receive $4.1 million in the first year of the Comprehensive Literacy State Development (CLSD) grant and approximately $9 million in subsequent years to fund the development and implementation of evidence-based interventions and supports. This initiative is designed to help students meet key literacy milestones and ensure equitable access to high-quality instruction and resources.

“Investments in reading by third grade will benefit students throughout their elementary, middle and high school years,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “This grant will enhance the resources available to school systems, schools and early care programs, helping to improve literacy outcomes and strengthen students’ core academic skills.”

“When students are ready to read, they are ready to learn – we must ensure our educators have the skills and resources to teach all students to read by third grade,” said Dr. Joshua L. Michael, State Board President. “Focused on core literacy instruction in our schools, this grant from our federal partners amplifies our state’s investment in public education through Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.”

The development and mastery of early literacy skills are a strong predictor of later school reading and math achievement. Reading proficiently is increasingly important after third grade; students who have not achieved grade-level literacy are at higher risk of not finishing high school college and career ready.

The CLSD grant will enable MSDE to advance evidence-based literacy instruction in collaboration with higher education partners. This is the largest number of grant awards ever made under the CLSD program.

In January, the State Board of Education called for the statewide adoption and implementation of literacy instruction based on the Science of Reading, an evidence-based instructional philosophy that emphasizes skills development in phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension to build strong literacy skills. The State Board set an aspirational target for Maryland to be among the top 10 states for literacy instruction by 2027. MSDE has also launched a $6.85 million, four-year philanthropic partnership with the nonprofit Ibis Group to increase literacy outcomes statewide.

###