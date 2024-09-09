FORMER UNION COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE EMPLOYEE INDICTED, CHARGED WITH FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD

UNION COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Maynardville woman.

In August, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving an employee with the Union County Clerk’s Office. During the investigation, agents learned that Whitney Goins (DOB: 9/3/86), while employed at the clerk’s office, fraudulently used a credit card she obtained from a citizen. Goins was terminated from the clerk’s office last month.

On Friday, a Union County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Goins with one count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card and one count of Official Misconduct. Today, she was arrested and booked into the Union County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

