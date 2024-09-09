Governor Hochul Highlights Nearly $39 Million and Commits Additional State Police to Help Further Reduce Crime in Rochester and Monroe County

Monroe County also is home to one of 11 Crime Analysis Centers funded and supported by the state in partnership with local law enforcement agencies. Last year alone, staff at the Monroe Center provided investigative support in real-time and handled over 21,000 service requests, providing data, information and investigative leads that allowed law enforcement to solve homicides, car and retail theft rings, and remove illegal guns from county streets.

These investments are producing results: Shooting incidents involving injury in Rochester declined 39 percent when comparing January 1 – September 1, 2024, through the same time last year. In addition, reported crime in Rochester was down 38 percent, and car thefts decreased 58 percent during the first eight months of the year compared to the same time in 2023.

New Technology and Equipment

The $24 million for law enforcement technology is shared among the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office ($11.7M – the largest grant to any police agency); and nine police departments: Rochester ($10M), Greece ($990,000); Brighton ($879,150); Irondequoit ($155,900); Gates ($140,000); Ogden ($67,185); Brockport ($46,765); East Rochester ($25,926); and Webster ($23,474). Agencies are purchasing a variety of equipment and technology including license plate readers, mobile and fixed camera systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, records management systems, body-worn cameras and devices and smart equipment for patrol vehicles and police officers. The Governor previously announced $127 million to police departments and sheriffs’ offices for new technology and equipment to prevent and solve crimes, improve public safety. This commitment to Monroe County law enforcement is allowing the agencies to purchase this equipment now.

Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative

Leveraging technology and data and implementing evidence-based strategies are cornerstones of the state’s work to reduce shootings and save lives. The Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative provides nearly $36 million and training and technical assistance to Monroe and 20 other counties to address gun violence and other violent crime. Monroe County GIVE partners – the Rochester and Greece police departments, and county district attorney’s office, probation department, and sheriff’s office – received record funding of $6.24 million for the second consecutive year.

Community-Based Organizations and Youth Crime Intervention

Governor Hochul’s comprehensive plan recognizes the importance of a multifaceted approach improving public safety: one that supports community-based organizations providing programs and services that address the impact of gun violence and seek to build and heal communities, so all New Yorkers have the opportunity to thrive:

585 SNUG Street Outreach Program: Nearly $2.6 million combined to PathStoneCorp. and Rochester General Hospital to fund outreach workers, hospital responders, social workers and case managers who are credible messengers and work to reduce shootings and save lives. SNUG uses a public health approach to address gun violence by identifying the source, interrupting transmission, and treating individuals, families and communities affected by the violence. Rochester is one of 14 communities across the state to participate in the program. The state’s investment in SNUG totals $20.3 million this year.

Governor Hochul also announced that 585 SNUG and five other programs – Healers Village, Rise Up Rochester, Roc The Peace, Untrapped Ministries, and City of Rochester Pathways to Peace – each will receive $50,000 in new funding to support their work, which includes conflict resolution, mediation, coaching, advocacy, and mental health services for youth and families.

The state Division of Criminal Justice Services administers the law enforcement technology and equipment funding, and funds and supports GIVE, SNUG and Project RISE. The State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance funds the state’s youth employment programs.