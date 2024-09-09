Military Drones Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by [2021-2031]

Military Drones Market Share

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Military Drones Market ," The military drones industry was valued at $11.60 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $34.34 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031.

North America is expected to dominate the global military drones market in 2021. North America is technologically advanced with higher adoption rate. The region has seen a significant surge in the use of advanced drone technologies in military applications for surveillance and defense. Many advanced drones made by the U.S. army are in demand globally for their accuracy and reliability. The growing use of military drones for border and maritime monitoring in countries such as the U.S. and Canada is propelling the North American military drones market forward. The growing use of military drones for border and maritime monitoring in countries such as the U.S. and Canada is propelling the North American military drones market forward.The intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition segment accounted for a major share in 2021. Military drones provide real-time information on targets’ position, terrain, and enemy movements to commanders on the ground. As compared to high-altitude aircraft, drones can take closer footage without compromising the quality of both photos and videos. Drone manufacturers across the globe have received numerous contract from the several government for the development of drones that can be utilized for ISTAR applications.For instance, in June 2022, AeroVironment Inc., a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, received a contract of $6.2 million from the U.S. Marine Corps for the development of Puma 3 AE small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS). Puma 3 AE (All Environment) is an unmanned aircraft system which delivers immediate tactical reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition in day or night maritime and land-based operations.The market for military drone is growing due to upsurge in military spending, and growth in demand for improved surveillance solution. However, high cost of UAV solution is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, defense modernization are the major factors that are expected to supplement the military drones market.The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global military drones market based on type, range, technology, application, and region. The report also analyzes sub-segments of these segments to help market players, investors, and startups in determining the steps to be taken to raise revenue in various segments.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Aeronautics Group, Anduril Industries, Aerovironment, Inc., Asteria Aerospace Ltd., Animal Dynamics, Elbit Systems Ltd., Boeing, Israel Aerospace Industries, General Atomics, SAAB AB, Shield AI, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Teal Drones, Inc., and Thales Group. The report analyzes each of these market players to determine the competitive scenario and offers insights on their business performance. The report analyzes each of these market players to determine the competitive scenario and offers insights on their business performance.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the fixed wing segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the rotary wing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the hybrid segment.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞, the beyond line of sight segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global military drones market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the extended beyond line of sight segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the visual line of sight segment.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, the remotely operated segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the autonomous segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The study also offers analysis of the semi-autonomous segment.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global military drones market . Moreover, this segment will maintain its highest contribution by 2031. However, the delivery and transportation segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.3% from 222 to 2031. The research offers insights on the segments including combat operations and others.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA. 