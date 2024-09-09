NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 09/9/24 – 09/13/24
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Sept. 9-13, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Sept. 9
12:00 p.m. Speak to The Alta Club
Location: The Alta Club
2:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Housing Matters Conference
Location: Zermatt Utah
Media Access
Tuesday, Sept. 10
8:30 a.m. Speak at Sporting Arms and Ammunition Manufacturing Institute Ballistics
Conference
Location: Sheraton Salt Lake City
9:30 a.m. Meet new Governor’s Fellows
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
9:45 a.m. Meet with United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
10:35 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake Community College President
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
2:00 p.m. Judicial interviews
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
3:45 p.m. Update with President Adams and Speaker Shultz
Location: Virtual
5:00 p.m. Host research university reception
Location: Kearns Mansion
Wednesday, Sept. 11
11:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Centenarian Celebration
Location: Viridian Event Center
Media Access
Thursday, Sept. 12
9:35 a.m. Meet with Director of Boards and Commissions
Location: Virtual
Friday, Sept. 13 – Governor’s cabinet training
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Sept. 9-13, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Sept. 9
12:00 p.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
1:00 p.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meeting with Representative Casey Snider
Location: Rampton Board Room
Tuesday, Sept. 10
9:00 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Education, Rich Nye
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10:00 a.m. Meeting with Indonesia’s Head of Mission
Location: Gold Room
10:30 a.m. Meeting with the Executive Director of Capitol Preservation
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2:00 p.m. Judicial interviews
Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office
3:45 p.m. Update with President Adams and Speaker Shultz
Location: Virtual
Wednesday, Sept. 11
9:30 a.m. Meeting with Penna Powers
Location: Rampton Conference Room
11:30 a.m. Attend Centenarian Celebration
Location: Viridian Event Center
2:00 p.m. Cybersecurity Commission Meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
3:00 p.m. Capitol Preservation Board Meeting
Location: Committee Room 445
Thursday, Sept. 12
No public meetings
Friday, Sept. 13 – Governor’s cabinet training
No public meetings
###
