NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 09/9/24 – 09/13/24

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Sept. 9-13, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Sept. 9

12:00 p.m. Speak to The Alta Club

Location: The Alta Club

2:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Housing Matters Conference

Location: Zermatt Utah

Media Access

Tuesday, Sept. 10

8:30 a.m. Speak at Sporting Arms and Ammunition Manufacturing Institute Ballistics

Conference

Location: Sheraton Salt Lake City

9:30 a.m. Meet new Governor’s Fellows

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

9:45 a.m. Meet with United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

10:35 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake Community College President

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

2:00 p.m. Judicial interviews

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

3:45 p.m. Update with President Adams and Speaker Shultz

Location: Virtual

5:00 p.m. Host research university reception

Location: Kearns Mansion

Wednesday, Sept. 11

11:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Centenarian Celebration

Location: Viridian Event Center

Media Access

Thursday, Sept. 12

9:35 a.m. Meet with Director of Boards and Commissions

Location: Virtual

Friday, Sept. 13 – Governor’s cabinet training

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Sept. 9-13, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Sept. 9

12:00 p.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

1:00 p.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Representative Casey Snider

Location: Rampton Board Room

Tuesday, Sept. 10

9:00 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Education, Rich Nye

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10:00 a.m. Meeting with Indonesia’s Head of Mission

Location: Gold Room

10:30 a.m. Meeting with the Executive Director of Capitol Preservation

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:00 p.m. Judicial interviews

Location: Utah State Capitol, Governor’s Office

3:45 p.m. Update with President Adams and Speaker Shultz

Location: Virtual

Wednesday, Sept. 11

9:30 a.m. Meeting with Penna Powers

Location: Rampton Conference Room

11:30 a.m. Attend Centenarian Celebration

Location: Viridian Event Center

2:00 p.m. Cybersecurity Commission Meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

3:00 p.m. Capitol Preservation Board Meeting

Location: Committee Room 445

Thursday, Sept. 12

No public meetings

Friday, Sept. 13 – Governor’s cabinet training

No public meetings

