MEDIA RELEASE

Sept. 9, 2024

Contact:

Nic Naylor

Office of the Governor

(385) 602-9159, nnaylor@utah.gov

Gov. Cox declares President Russell M. Nelson Day in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 9, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox has declared today, Sept. 9, 2024, as President Russell M. Nelson Day in Utah in honor of President Nelson’s 100th birthday.

“President Nelson is a leader not only in Utah, but across the world. He has worked tirelessly to build bridges of understanding and kindness and has led a life full of family, faith and selfless service,” Gov Cox said. “It is an honor to commemorate his 100th birthday and we are grateful for the goodness he brings to the world each and every day.”

A lifelong Utahn, President Nelson graduated from East High and received his B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Utah. After completing his education, he served his country honorably in both the United States Naval Reserve and the United States Army Medical Corps. President Nelson is an internationally renowned surgeon and medical researcher. He performed the first open-heart surgery in Utah at the age of 32. His work and contributions to the medical community have saved countless lives.

As a religious leader, President Nelson has called upon all of us to be peacemakers, emphasizing the importance of opening “our hearts to those whose lives are different than our own… for we are all children of a loving God.” He began full-time Church service in 1984 and was sustained and set apart as the 17th president and prophet of the Church in 2018.

Read the full declaration here.

# # #