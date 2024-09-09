REMINDER: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet Sept. 10 by web conference

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel is scheduled to meet via web conference on Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m. to continue its review of Inlet Hazard Area boundaries. The public may listen to the meeting by computer or phone.

WHAT: CRC Science Panel Meeting

WHEN: Sept. 10

WHERE: Meeting by video conference

Sept. 10: Click here to join.

A listening station will be established at the N.C. Division of Coastal Management headquarters office at 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City 28557.

Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov. Please list “Science Panel” in the subject line.

The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.

NC DEQ Division of Coastal Management

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) works to protect, conserve and manage the state’s coastal resources through an integrated program of planning, permitting, education and research. DCM carries out the state’s Coastal Area Management Act, the Dredge and Fill Law and the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 in the 20 coastal counties, using rules and policies of the NC Coastal Resources Commission, known as the CRC. The division serves as staff to the CRC. Click here to learn more about the Division of Coastal Management.

# # #