Aviation Lubricants Market: Projected to Reach $2.84 Billion by 2027, Driven by Sustainability and Advanced Formulations

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global aviation lubricants industry generated $2.24 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $2.84 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Aviation Lubricants Market by Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Grease, and Special Lubricants & Additives), Technology (Mineral Based, and Synthetic), End User (OEM, and Aftermarket), Application (Hydraulic Systems, Engine, Landing Gear, Airframe, and Others), and by Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and Business & General Aviation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07930 Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the aviation lubricants market in 2019, whereas South Korea is expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.Different types of aircrafts have different lubrication requirements as well as different lubrication standards to ensure smooth and safe operation of aircrafts. Contamination of aviation lubricants, owing to presence of sand, dirt, or metallic particles in lubricants below required quality standards can result in engine service failure and might result in extra wear and metallic abrasion, which can damage components of an aircraft and might lead to disaster.Rise in number of airline passengers, increase in consumption of synthetic lubricants, and growth in number of airports augment the growth of the global aviation lubricants market . On the other hand, contamination in lubricants impedes the growth of the market. Nevertheless, demand for low-density lubricants and development of safe and eco-friendly lubricants are expected to usher a plethora of opportunities in the near future.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐢𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on type, the engine oil segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly half of the global aviation lubricants market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to engine oils being replaced every 50 hours or four months to ensure optimum engine performance. However, the special lubricants & additives segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to excellent lubrication provided against friction and wear.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-lubricants-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕Based on technology, the synthetic segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share of the global aviation lubricants market, and is expected to continue its highest contribution by 2027. This is attributed to high tolerance to extreme temperatures and aging along with development of cost-effective synthetic lubricants. However, the mineral-based segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This is due to good solubility with additives, low cost, and enhanced compatibility with seals.Leading Market PlayersExxon Mobil CorporationAerospace Lubricants, Inc.The Chemours CompanyRoyal Dutch Shell plcNYCOLANXESSLUKOILNye Lubricants, Inc.Eastman Chemical CompanyROCOLJET-LUBE𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07930 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲In 2019, by end user, the aftermarket segment generated the highest revenue In 2019, by application, the engine segment was the highest revenue contributor.In 2019, by platform, the commercial aviation segment was the highest revenue contributor.In 2019, region-wise, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

