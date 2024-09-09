Stand Up Paddleboard Market to Hit $3.37 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.1%, says Coherent Market Insights

The Stand Up Paddleboard Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.72 Bn in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: C4 Waterman, Boardworks Surf and Sup., Cascadia Board Co., Goodhill Co. Ltd., Hobie Cat Co., Imagine Nation Sports LLC, LAIRDSTANDUP, Mistral Red Dot Division B.V., Naish International, Neil Pryde Ltd., RAVE Sports, Red Paddle Co. Ltd., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC, SurfTech LLC, Tahe Outdoors France SASU, Tower, Wenonah Canoe, NRS Inc.

Burlingame, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stand up paddleboard market, valued at 1.72 billion dollars in 2024, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to 3.37 billion dollars by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Stand up paddling provides full-body workout and is an effective low-impact exercise. It builds core strength and balance while helping reduce stress. Further, growing consumer preference for eco-friendly boards made from sustainable materials such as bamboo will also support the market expansion during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics:

The growing popularity of stand up paddleboarding among people of different age groups is fueling the market growth. Stand up paddleboarding is an engaging water sport that provides full body workout and allows people to enjoy scenic views, which is attracting young population as well as middle aged people. Furthermore, increasing tourism activities near beaches, lakes and rivers is boosting the adoption of stand up paddleboards for recreation purposes. Additionally, manufacturers are introducing innovative stand up paddleboards designed for convenience, stability and portability, which is positively impacting the market expansion.

Stand Up Paddleboard Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.72 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $3.37 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Size, By Application, By Sales Channel: Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Need for Adventure and Fun Outdoor Activities



• Growing Health Consciousness Restraints & Challenges • Weather Dependent Activity



• Lack of Skilled and Experienced Professionals

Market Trends:

Electric paddleboards are gaining traction in the market, thanks to advantages such as easy maneuverability and efficient battery life. Leading brands are launching electric stand up paddleboards equipped with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries to offer the fun of paddling with less effort. For instance, Starboard introduced an electric hydrofoil paddleboard called the E-Foil that uses an electric motor and hydrofoil designed for high-performance gliding experience. Furthermore, inflatable stand up paddleboards are witnessing strong demand owing to qualities like lightweight, durability and portability. Inflatable paddleboards can be easily deflated, packed and carried, making them an ideal option for travel and storage. Their growing popularity is projected to create new market opportunities over the forecast period.

The solid SUP boards segment held a market share of over 60% in 2023. Solid SUP boards are more durable and stable as compared to inflatable boards. They perform well in both calm and rough waters. Moreover, solid boards provide more control and stability to paddlers. Their rigid construction makes learning the sport easier.

The inflatable SUP boards segment is expected to witness double digit growth during the forecast period. Inflatable boards are lighter and more portable as compared to solid boards. They can be deflated and easily carried or stored. Their flexible nature makes them durable and less prone to damage. Inflatable boards are a cost-effective option for recreational users and travelers looking for a board they can pack in their car.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global stand up paddleboard market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the growing popularity of water sports among millennials and increasing health awareness. On the basis of type, the solid SUP board segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its durability and stability. By size, the less than 9 feet segment accounts for the largest share as these boards are suitable for flatwater paddling and easy to handle.

On the basis of application, the surfing segment holds the highest market share due to the rising number of surfers globally. In terms of sales channels, the online segment dominates due to the convenient shopping experience. Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to higher consumer disposable income and growing participation in outdoor sports.

Key players operating in the stand up paddleboard market include C4 Waterman, Boardworks Surf and Sup., Cascadia Board Co., Goodhill Co., Ltd., Hobie Cat Co., Imagine Nation Sports LLC, LAIRSTANDUP, Mistral Red Dot Division B.V., Naish International, Neil Pryde Ltd., RAVE Sports, Red Paddle Co. Ltd., Starboard, SUP ATX LLC., SurfTech LLC., and Tahe Outdoors France. These companies are focusing on new product launches and mergers & acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Detailed Segmentation:



By Type:

Solid SUP Board

Inflatable SUP Boards

By Size:

Less than 9 Feet

9 to 12 Feet

Greater than 12 Feet



By Application:

Surfing

Recreational/Touring

Racing

Fitness

Others



By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East





Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



