PetVivo Meets Growing Demand for Spryng™ with Appointment of Veterinary Surgeon, Kirsty Husby, as Senior Technical Services Veterinarian

Expert Capablites of Senior Vet-Tech to Help Drive Greater Adoption of Spryng as Breakthrough Treatment of Osteoarthritis for Companiaon Animals

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, & Annapolis Junction, MD, US, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV, PETVW), a leading biomedical company delivering innovative therapeutic devices for equines and companion animals, has appointed board certified veterinary surgeon, Dr. Kirsty Husby, DVM, MS, DACVS (LA), to the position of senior technical services veterinarian.

Dr. Husby brings to PetVivo more than a decade of experience and accomplishment in animal health. This has involved clinical practice and research experience at leading animal clinics and educational institutions, including Columbia Equine Clinic, Cascade Animal Clinic, Banfield Pet Hospital and Oregon State University Department of Clinical Sciences.

“As an expert in both equine and small animal veterinary care, Dr. Husby brings to our expanding team of professionals a wealth of veterinary practice and clinical experience,” stated PetVivo Holdings CEO, John Lai. “She will help support the accelerating market adoption of our flagship product, Spryng with OsteoCushion™ Technology, by creating broader understanding among veterinarians of the use and multiple benefits of this innovative veterinary medical device.”

PetVivo recently achieved a major distribution milestone, with Spryng having been used by more than 800 veterinary clinics across 50 states and this resulting in the distribution of more than 10,000 Spryng syringes nationwide. This growing adoption of Spryng has been making a major impact on the health and wellbeing of thousands of equine and companion animals. The success of the product has set the company on course to as much as double its revenue in its current fiscal year.

“I’m excited to join the PetVivo team at this pivotal point in its growth and development, and assist in demonstrating the powerful therapeutic benefits of Spryng™,” commented Dr. Husby. “As an expert technical resource for veterinarians, my mission will be to improve the quality of life and restore the athletic ability of horses, dogs and other animals living with osteoarthritis and other lameness issues with effective use of Spryng.”

“The clinical data and countless reports from the field clearly demonstrate how Spryng can dramatically enhance the lives and wellbeing of animals, as well as their owners,” added Dr. Husby. “Joining forces with PetVivo’s newly formed team of top sales and marketing professionals, I believe we will make a profound impact on the world of animal health.”

Dr. Kirsty Husby Bio

Dr. Husby has served as a board-certified equine surgeon, small animal veterinarian, clinical instructor and medical director/managing veterinarian at numerous leading clinics and higher education institutions.

She previously served as the medical director of Cascade Animal Clinic and as an equine surgeon at Columbia Equine Hospital. She also earlier served as an associate veterinarian at Banfield Pet Hospital, and veterinarian surgeon at San Luis Rey Equine Hospital.

She was a resident for large animal surgery at Oregon State University College of Veterinary Medicine, and a large animal surgeon for emergency medicine at Oregon State University.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Iowa State University. She completed her internship and clinical fellowship in equine surgery at the University of Missouri, followed by a large animal surgical residency and earning her Master of Veterinary Science degree at Oregon State University.

About PetVivo Holdings

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV, PETVW) is a biomedical device company focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The company is pursuing a strategy of developing and commercializing human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in capital and time efficient ways. A key component of this strategy is an accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that can enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated human pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has developed a robust pipeline of products for the medical treatment of animals and people, with a portfolio of 21 patents that protect the company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The company’s commercially launched flagship product, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, is a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injectable designed for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses.

