Rebuilding Northern Cook County: Road and bridge projects highlight another major construction season

ILLINOIS, September 9 - Gov. Pritzker's capital program modernizing infrastructure throughout Illinois

CHICAGO - Highlighting one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that major projects in northern Cook County are planned or underway, fueled by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Eleven projects combined represent a total investment of nearly $148 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.

"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in Cook County and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."

Of the eleven major projects in northern Cook County, three are scheduled to be completed in 2024 and the remaining eight are anticipated to be completed from 2025 through 2026.

Higgins Road (Illinois 72) over Willow Creek bridge deck resurfacing, joint replacement and repair. One lane will remain open during construction. The project began this spring and is estimated to be complete in late summer.

Interstate 94 (Edens Expressway) at Oakton Avenue bridge replacement. Lane closures required during construction. The project began this spring and is estimated to be complete fall 2025.

Milwaukee Avenue (Illinois 21) at Dempster Street (U.S. 14) bridge deck resurfacing and bridge joint repair. One lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin in late summer 2024 and be complete by late fall 2025.

Milwaukee Avenue (Illinois 21) from Glenview Road to Kennicott Lane resurfacing and ADA improvements. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction, which is anticipated to begin in late summer 2024 andcomplete in late fall 2024.

Golf Road (Illinois 58) over Poplar Creek Tributary in Hoffman Estates culvert repairs. Shoulder closures will be required throughout construction. The project is anticipated to begin in spring 2025 and be complete in summer 2025.

Rand Road over the Des Plaines River bridge replacement. One lane will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin in spring 2025 andbe complete by late fall 2025.

Illinois 53 from Rand Road (U.S. 12) to Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) bridge superstructure replacement, retaining walls, shoulder reconstruction, resurfacing and traffic signal modernization. One lane will remain closed during construction. The project is anticipated to begin in summer 2025 and be complete by fall 2026.

Illinois 53 at Kirchoff Road, Industrial Avenue, Northwest Highway (U.S. 14), Palatine Road and Anderson Drive bridge superstructure replacement, retaining walls, shoulder reconstruction, resurfacing and traffic signal modernization. All lanes will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin in spring 2025 and be complete by fall 2026.

Illinois 53 at Euclid Avenue bridge rehabilitation. One lane will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin in spring 2025 and be complete by fall 2026.

Mannheim Road (U.S. 12) from Prospect Avenue to south of Higgins Road resurfacing and ADA improvements. Daytime lane closures will be needed to complete construction. The project is anticipated to begin in spring 2025 and be complete by summer 2025.

Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) from Mitchell Boulevard to Roselle Road resurfacing and ADA improvements. Daily lane closures will be needed to complete construction. The project is anticipated to begin in spring 2025 and be complete by fall 2025.





"Rebuild Illinois continues to strengthen our state's transportation infrastructure while driving economic growth," said state Sen. Mark Walker (D-Arlington Heights). "Families in northern Cook County and across the state can take pride in the safer roads, improved bridges and enhanced connectivity made possible by these projects."





"With the thousands of hours Illinoisans spend commuting every day, stable bridges and smooth roads are vital to public safety," said state Rep. Nabeela Syed (D-Palatine). "I will always put my support behind efforts that make our community safer, and Rebuild Illinois has been showing that it deserves that support for years."





"Gov. JB Pritzker has initiated the Rebuild Illinois capital program with the Illinois Department of Transportation to improve the reliability, safety and accessibility of our bridges and roads in North Cook County," said state Rep. Marty Moylan (D-Des Plaines). "As the chair of the Transportation: Regulations, Roads and Bridges Committee in the House, I am ecstatic about the initiative the governor is taking in transportation and keeping our communities' safety a priority. Not only that, but this initiative will promote great economic opportunities and provide many jobs throughout the state. I will continue to work alongside our constituents and governor to maintain our communities' transportation and safety and improve our economy."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT continues to deliver projects in Cook County that strengthen the state's entire multimodal system of transportation," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "If you are traveling anywhere in Illinois this construction season, you will be traveling through work zones. Put down the devices. Follow the signs. And when you see orange, slow down and save lives."