RI Department of State Issues Final Voting Reminders for September 10 Primary Elections

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division are today issuing final reminders for eligible voters who wish to participate in the primary elections taking place tomorrow, September 10, 2024.

Early voting continues today through 4 p.m. Eligible voters can find their early voting location online at vote.ri.gov or by contacting their local board of canvassers.

All mail ballots must be received by the Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on September 10. Mail ballots can be returned in any secure elections drop box, at the Board of Elections, at your local board of canvassers' office, or in-person at a polling place on Election Day.

Polling places will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the exception of New Shoreham, where polls will open at 9 a.m. Voters can find their Election Day polling place by looking up their voting record online here.

The RI Department of State does not report election results, but information about voter turnout is available on vote.ri.gov.

Voters are encouraged to learn about accessible options to assist them in casting their ballot. The RI Department of State recently launched a new video about how to use the ExpressVote, the accessible voting machine available at all polling places that can be used by any voter. Learn about these and other resources for voters with disabilities here: https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Voter/AccessibleVoting.

To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.

###

El Departamento de Estado de RI Emite los últimos Recordatorios para las Elecciones Primarias

PROVIDENCE, RI - El Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore y la División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado de RI emiten hoy los últimos recordatorios para aquellos votantes que deseen participar en las elecciones primarias que se realizarán mañana, 10 de septiembre del 2024.

La votación por adelantado continúa hasta las 4:00 p.m. del día de hoy. Los votantes eligibles para votar pueden encontrar su lugar para votación por adelantado en línea en vota.ri.gov o comunicándose con la junta local de elecciones.

Todas las papeletas de votación por correo deben ser recibidas por la Junta Estatal de Elecciones antes de las 8:00 p.m. del 10 de septiembre. Las papeletas de votación por correo pueden ser devueltas en cualquiera de los buzones electorales seguros, en la Junta Estatal de Elecciones, en su junta local de elecciones o en persona en su lugar de votación en el Día de las Elecciones.

Los lugares de votación estarán abiertos mañana desde las 7:00 a.m. hasta las 8:00 p.m., a excepción de New Shoreham, donde las urnas se abrirán a las 9:00 a.m. Los votantes pueden encontrar su lugar de votación del Día de las Elecciones buscando su registro de votante en línea aquí.

El Departamento de Estado de RI no informa sobre los resultados de las elecciones, pero la información sobre la participación electoral está disponible en vota.ri.gov.

Se anima a los votantes a informarse sobre las opciones accesibles para ayudarles a emitir su voto. El Departamento de Estado de RI ha lanzado recientemente un nuevo vídeo sobre cómo utilizar el ExpressVote, la máquina de votación accesible que se encuentra disponible en todos los lugares de votación y que puede ser utilizada por cualquier votante. Aprenda más sobre este y otros recursos para votantes con alguna discapacidad aquí: https://vote.sos.ri.gov/VoterSpanish/AccessibleVoting.

Para obtener más información sobre las elecciones en Rhode Island, inscribirse para votar o comprobar el estado de su registro, visite vota.ri.gov.

###