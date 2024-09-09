Pacvue Appoints New Chief Executive Officer and Strengthens Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue , the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce operations, actionable insights and measurement, has appointed Rahul Choraria, currently Chief Operating Officer, as Chief Executive Officer of Pacvue. Sandeep Kella, Co-founder and CEO since 2019, has been appointed to Executive Chairman of the Board to oversee the overall strategic direction of the company, alongside two new high-profile board appointees, Harry Shum and David Karnstedt.



“Two years ago I hired Rahul as our COO, and I’ve been deeply impressed by his steady leadership and his ability to execute on our company vision,” said Kella. “I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished at Pacvue. Together, we have built the most comprehensive software suite in the industry. With the increasing complexity of commerce and retail media, Pacvue is in prime position to capitalize on an incredible market opportunity. With Rahul at the helm we will be in an even better position to capture the market demand for a unified commerce operating system.”

Kella led the acquisitions of Helium 10 and Pacvue and helped build the most comprehensive software suite in the industry that sits at the center of a growing retail media ecosystem of global retailers, agencies, brands and sellers. The company has quadrupled revenue in the last four years and has been highly profitable since inception.

“I am honored to step into the role of CEO at Pacvue and build on the incredible foundation laid by Sandeep and the team,” said Choraria. “We have a unique opportunity to connect and unify the thriving, but fragmented, retail media ecosystem, and will continue to invest heavily into product innovation and global partnerships. Our vision remains the same – to help our customers win in Commerce through our innovative and connected software suite.”

Choraria joined Pacvue in 2022 to work with Kella on integrating all business lines of Pacvue into a unified suite underpinned by an AI-powered infrastructure. His efforts have been instrumental in positioning Pacvue as the industry leader in retail media. Prior to Pacvue, Choraria worked at Advent International and Vista Equity Partners, two leading private equity firms, where he worked closely with management teams of technology companies to help scale and build enduring category leaders.

As the new Executive Chairman, Kella will lead Pacvue’s board and welcome new appointees:

Harry Shum, Ph.D. is a renowned computer scientist and business executive who was instrumental in leading Microsoft's overall AI strategy. In 2016, he was appointed as Executive Vice President to lead Microsoft’s AI and Research Group, overseeing more than 5,000+ computer scientists and engineers focused on the company’s AI product offerings, including the Cortana virtual assistant and search engine Bing.com. Dr. Shum was elected to the National Academy of Engineering of the United States in 2017.

David Karnstedt is a seasoned executive leader in the marketing technology ecosystem. He is currently the CEO of Branch and has a proven record as a scalable team-builder and world-class operator at Adobe, Efficient Frontier, Yahoo! & Overture. Karnstedt has also served on numerous Boards including Demandbase, Vantiv (VNTV), Quantifind and JumpTap.

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement. The company’s first-to-market platform drives incrementality, profitability and market share for brands, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. Backed by a global team of experts, Pacvue works with over 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. With the incorporation of Pacvue’s enterprise solution with Helium 10 for SMBs, Pacvue is now the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market. Founded in 2018, their global presence includes locations in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.pacvue.com .

Pacvue appoints Rahul Choraria, currently Chief Operating Officer, as Chief Executive Officer.

