NFWF Announces $2 Million in New Conservation Grants from the Coral Reef Stewardship Fund

Washington, D.C., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) announced $2 million in grants to support efforts to improve the health and resilience of coral reefs in Florida, Hawai'i, Puerto Rico, American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The grants will generate $1.85 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $3.85 million.

The grants were awarded through the Coral Reef Stewardship Fund (CRSF), a partnership between NFWF, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Aramco.

“Coral reefs play a vital role in marine ecosystems and have tremendous economic and cultural significance, yet they face constant threats from natural disasters and environmental stressors,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “For more than two decades, the Coral Reef Stewardship Fund has championed innovative conservation efforts to strengthen coral reef health and resilience, with a focus on building capacity and engaging communities in large-scale coral restoration, pioneering recovery methods and reducing threats.”

The projects supported by the nine grants announced today will address NFWF’s three primary priorities for the corals program, including: threat reduction to priority reef sites; coral reef emergency response preparation and restoration; and increased management capacity in coral conservation. The Coral Reef Stewardship Fund has funded projects that work to reduce land-based pollution inputs to coral reef tracts, increase fish stocks of key species, planning and capacity building for responding to episodic events, and applied research that responds to needs identified by jurisdictional coral reef management, among other initiatives.

For a fifth consecutive year, Aramco Americas has partnered with NFWF to fund grants protecting coral reefs in U.S. and Caribbean waters. Unlike restoring wetlands or forests, coral reef restoration is a relatively new science. These grants support researchers in their efforts to generate ground-breaking science and innovative thinking around coral ecosystem health.

“From global impacts like bleaching to local impacts like ship groundings, the world’s coral reefs are under siege,” said Jennifer Koss, director of NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program. “The on-the-ground projects that are funded through the Coral Reef Stewardship Fund focus on local solutions that will ensure corals persist into the future. Training, capacity building, and place-based restoration are critical to local communities that rely on these incredible ecosystems for food and their livelihoods.”

This year’s grant slate encompasses projects that address a variety of the aforementioned priorities. A project taking place in Maui, Hawai'i, will provide the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute with funding to increase their capacity to respond to vessel groundings on coral reefs. In 2023 alone, 15 separate boat groundings occurred along Maui’s shoreline, damaging coral reefs. The grantee organization will establish the framework for a rapid response network to mitigate the damage caused by vessel groundings on nearshore reefs, establish a vessel grounding hotline, and enhance staff training in terms of response and assessment when a vessel grounding occurs.

“Coral reefs are one the world’s most diverse and valuable ecosystems, but threats from climate change and nutrient and sediment runoff can severely impact their structures,” said NRCS Chief Terry Cosby. “Reefs provide habitat to an abundance of aquatic species, food and jobs for coastal communities, buffer to coastlines from storms and erosion, and opportunities for recreation. The importance of sustainable conservation solutions, including voluntary agricultural conservation, is more critical than ever to improve the health and resilience of coral reef ecosystems.”

Another project located in the Florida Keys recognizes the need to cultivate interest and provide career opportunities in coral restoration. Junior Scientists in the Sea will provide scuba diving training for at-risk youth to participate in coral reef restoration and health monitoring projects. This project will not only allow student divers to gain career and life skills in the marine sciences, but it will also aid coral reef restoration and monitoring. Throughout the two-year project, student divers will collect data on current coral survival, recruitment, out planting survival, and growth of corals in the threatened Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

Since 2000, the Coral Reef Stewardship Fund (formerly titled the Coral Reef Conservation Fund) has made 425 awards to coral conservation projects with over $25 million in funding. These projects have leveraged more than $33 million in matching funds for a total conservation impact of $58 million.

A complete list of the 2024 grants made through the Coral Reef Stewardship Fund is available here.

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate, foundation and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 6,800 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of more than $10 billion. NFWF is an equal opportunity provider. Learn more at nfwf.org.

About the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Climate, weather, and water affect all life on our ocean planet. NOAA’s mission is to understand and predict our changing environment, from the deep sea to outer space, and to manage and conserve America’s coastal and marine resources. See how NOAA science, services, and stewardship benefit your community: Visit noaa.gov for our latest news and features and join us on social media.

About the Natural Resources Conservation Service

As the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s primary private lands conservation agency, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) helps America’s farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners make investments in their operations and local communities to keep working lands working, boost rural economies, increase the competitiveness of American agriculture, and improve the quality of our air, water, soil, and habitat. Through one-on-one, personalized and voluntary assistance, NRCS works with producers and communities to find the best solutions to meet their unique conservation and business goals to ensure the health of our natural resources and the long-term sustainability of American agriculture.

About Aramco Americas

Aramco Services Company (d/b/a Aramco Americas) is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, a world leader in integrated energy and chemicals, and has had a presence in the U.S. for more than 60 years. Aramco Americas is a contributor to the U.S. energy sector through research and development, venture fund activities, asset ownership, as well as technology and digital transformation. The company is headquartered in Houston, and maintains offices in Washington D.C., Boston, and Detroit. Aramco Americas is committed to being a positive contributor in the communities where its employees live and work, and to making a difference through outreach that benefits the arts, geosciences, education and the environment. Please visit americas.aramco.com to learn more.

