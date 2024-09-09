AmpAura Unleashes the "Bust The Fumes" Campaign: Decommission Your Old Generator and Embrace Clean Energy for Just $1

Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move to promote sustainable energy, AmpAura, a leader in clean energy solutions, has announced its latest initiative: the "Bust The Fumes" campaign. With a sledgehammer in hand and a camera rolling, participants are invited to show their commitment to clean energy by creatively smashing their old fuel generators. In return, AmpAura offers them the opportunity to purchase the revolutionary Purea portable power station for just $1.

Designed to make a dramatic statement about moving toward clean energy, "Bust The Fumes" aims to inspire consumers to take action against outdated, polluting technologies while embracing renewable energy alternatives.

How it Works:

Apply: Interested participants simply need to fill out a form on the AmpAura website. Create: 20 selected applicants will be invited to create a short video showcasing their decision to "bust the fumes" and switch to clean energy. Share: Participants will share their videos on social media using the hashtag #BustTheFumes. Reward: The 20 participants will receive a coupon to purchase a Purea for $1 from the website.

Campaign Objective: Busting Fumes, Building a Better World

"Bust The Fumes" is more than just about trading old technology for new; it's an initiative aimed at raising awareness and encouraging a shift towards sustainable energy choices. By creatively rethinking the use of their old fuel generators, participants demonstrate a commitment to a cleaner, greener future. AmpAura hopes these public displays of innovation and determination will inspire others to explore alternative energy sources and become part of the clean energy movement.

This campaign isn’t just about getting a great deal—it’s about making a statement. By participating, you can show the world your commitment to moving beyond outdated, polluting energy sources. Plus, with the chance to snag a state-of-the-art power station for just $1, it’s a win-win.

AmpAura invites everyone to join the "Bust The Fumes" campaign and make a bold statement for a cleaner future. Whether you’re smashing your old generator in your backyard or creating a viral video masterpiece, this is your chance to be part of something bigger—and to upgrade your power supply while you’re at it.

To apply and learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.ampaura.tech/pages/bust-the-fumes.



About AmpAura

AmpAura is at the forefront of clean energy, dedicated to revolutionizing the way we think about power. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and user-friendly design, AmpAura’s products empower individuals and households to embrace a cleaner, more efficient energy future. Our mission is to make renewable energy accessible and practical, one household at a time.

About the Purea Portable Power Station: The Purea is AmpAura's latest innovation—a portable power station that’s as powerful as it is sleek. Weighing 18% less than previous models, the Purea delivers a 1.5kWh capacity with 1800W output and 3600W peak power. Perfect for outdoor adventures or as a reliable backup during power outages, the Purea combines cutting-edge technology with environmental responsibility.

Vanessa DENG AmpAura vanessadeng at ampaura.tech

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.