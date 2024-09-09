State/Federal Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Cassville

Cape Girardeau, MO – A joint Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is now open in Cassville until Saturday, Sept. 14, to give survivors of the May 19-27 severe storms an opportunity to talk face-to-face with disaster recovery specialists.

The center is located at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 504 West St., Cassville, MO 65625 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center will permanently close at 4 p.m., Saturday.

The DRC is open to residents of Barry County and any of the nine other counties included in the federal disaster declaration: Butler, Carter, Howell, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard and Texas.

DRCs are a one-stop shop for disaster survivors who have applied with FEMA and need to present additional documentation or just have questions about the status of their cases. In addition to FEMA staff, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be on hand to help survivors apply for low-interest disaster loans to help fund recovery efforts.

Survivors are encouraged to apply with FEMA before visiting a DRC to get the process going as quickly as possible. For those who need help to apply, DRC staff can assist survivors on the spot. For those who are blind or low-vision, or Deaf or hard-of-hearing, assistive devices are available at the centers as well.

Here are the 3 best ways to apply:

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. FEMA also can connect survivors by phone with language interpreters who can help complete their application or answer questions.

A center was opened Aug. 1 in Sikeston at the YMCA, 511 Taylor St. with the same hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays until further notice. The center is closed Sundays.

Disaster survivors can go to any DRC for assistance, even if it is not in the county in which they live. DRC services are FREE.

The FEMA assistance, granted July 23 by President Biden, helps eligible homeowners, renters and self-employed business owners in the 10 Missouri counties included in the federal disaster declaration for the May 19-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding.

For more disaster-related information, visit the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency online at www.sema.dps.mo.gov or FEMA at www.fema.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4803