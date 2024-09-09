ProSearch to Highlight Meta Skills, Legal Data Intelligence, and Emerging Data Sources at Upcoming Events

Leaders and discovery experts from ProSearch will share insights as company reaffirms its commitment to key legal industry organizations

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of legal data intelligence and comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its sponsorship and participation in several events this fall, underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to the legal industry with education and professional development opportunities.



ProSearch experts will share their experience and insights as session moderators and panelists discussing the important issues lawyers and discovery professionals currently face in litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. Upcoming events include:

SOLID New York – September 12.

What can legal teams do today to better adapt amid the continuous evolution of the business landscape? As artificial intelligence and human intelligence come together, what skills and proficiencies will your teams need to guarantee success? ProSearch co-founder and CEO Julia Hasenzahl will be joined by Ashley Christakis, senior manager eDiscovery and legal operations, CrowdStrike, in presenting the session “How to get from Now to Next – Meta Skills.”

The Masters Conference – September 18 – Seattle.

ProSearch director of applied sciences Dr. Gina Taranto, Ph.D. will be a panelist in the session “Lawyer Like a Cyborg: The New Normal in AI-Enhanced Law,” which will fuse the art of lawyering with cutting-edge AI technology. The discussion will focus on the policies driving AI use in law, the future of knowledge management, and the creation of AI tools that lawyers want to use.

Relativity Fest – September 25-27 – Chicago.

ProSearch has longstanding expertise creating custom solutions in Relativity for its clients and is currently participating in Relativity’s aiR for Review limited general availability program, further demonstrating its leadership in moving the industry toward innovative solutions. ProSearch managers, SMEs, and thought leaders will join CEO Julia Hasenzahl attending Relativity Fest.

EDI Leadership Summit – October 16-18 – Fort Lauderdale, FL.

As a long-standing supporter of EDI, ProSearch is again a Diamond Ambassador of the annual EDI Leadership Summit, where ProSearch experts will share their knowledge in two key sessions: “Addressing Newer Data Sources in Discovery” – ProSearch director of client partnerships Matt Davidson will be joined on a panel by Gene Eames, Pfizer; Seth Eichenholtz, Mastercard; Keri Hughes, Takeda Pharmaceuticals; and Rich Robinson, Toyota Motor North America. Their discussion will include hyperlinked data, platforms beyond Teams and Slack, BYOD and off-channel communications, wearables, and other emerging data sources in modern discovery.



“Navigating Microsoft 365 & Purview in Your Organization” – ProSearch chief revenue officer Chris Dahl will be joined on the panel by Melody Kromer, Organon; April Holcomb, FedEx; and a Microsoft representative to discuss the new Purview user interface, key feature updates in Microsoft 365, and how Copilot integration affects the entire Office ecosystem.



As a long-standing supporter of EDI, ProSearch is again a Diamond Ambassador of the annual EDI Leadership Summit, where ProSearch experts will share their knowledge in two key sessions:

The Government Investigations & Civil Litigation Institute (GICLI) – November 19-21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL.

ProSearch director of review services Joe Pirrotta will speak on the panel discussing “Plaintiffs’ Firms’ Target Tech.” In recent years, technology companies have faced an increasing volume of civil litigation, with plaintiffs’ firms intensifying their focus on issues such as patent infringement, data privacy, employment, and competition disputes. This panel will provide in-depth analysis and practical insights addressing the current trends and emerging patterns in these areas of litigation. Panelists will examine key rulings shaping the overall landscape along with strategies to manage and mitigate the complexities and risks associated with the evolving legal challenges brought on by these private actions.

For more information, visit the News and Events page of the ProSearch website, or contact ProSearch.

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. The ProSearch eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch’s team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for ProSearch

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.