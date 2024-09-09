Minuteman Press Franchise in Tacoma, WA Joins President’s Club

Owner Jeffery Brunson Shares Keys to Success & Longevity With Over 32 Years in Business

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffery Brunson is the owner of the Minuteman Press franchise located in Downtown Tacoma, Washington since July of 1992. Today, Jeff is celebrating a huge milestone as he has joined the President’s Club for achieving over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2023. Minuteman Press International Regional VP Chris Jutt presented Jeff and his dedicated team with the President’s Club Award in July of 2024, nearly 32 years to the day that Jeff first became the operator of Minuteman Press in Tacoma.



Jeff talks about joining the President’s Club, shares his keys to success and longevity, and reveals what it takes to remain competitive today.

What does it mean to you to join the President’s Club?

Jeff Brunson: “This was a long time coming. It took lots of hard work, determination, and patience. I have learned that being successful takes a team of people working together with the same mission, an elevated level of customer service, and all cylinders firing at the same time.”

What are your top 3 keys to your growth and success?

Jeff Brunson:

“1. Customer Service and building relationships with clients. We have always focused on doing more than the customer expects. A majority of our customers are more than clients, they have become friends with all of our staff. With this mindset, we work to ensure satisfaction for each person because no one wants to disappoint a friend. This has led to positive word of mouth referrals.

2. Everything we do is a reflection on us and the company. We look for every opportunity to market ourselves through brand identity and the combination of traditional and out of the ordinary ways to reach a wider audience and engage with people.

3. We don’t tell people to buy printing from us… BUT we let everyone we come in contact with know what we do. This drives questions and discussion about printing products, how we can help them solve an opportunity they may have, and for us to become their partner and source for more.”

What are your top 3 secrets to your longevity?

Jeff Brunson:

“1. Fighting burnout by looking at each day as a new adventure. It’s important to know when you are hitting the wall and it is time to make a change. I’ve called our Regional VP or Field Rep and asked for a new or different challenges or directions for the business. That has always fired me back up each time!

2. Embracing change in all aspects of the industry. My first order ever was with a new client, getting a drink at a bar while I was wearing a suit and tie, and we designed the layout on the back of a napkin. Now compare that to today’s environment and technology. Adapting to these changes is vital to our survival (as I am sitting in my dress shorts and polo drinking a cold-brew espresso while typing on my laptop).

3. You spend more time with those you work with than your family. Make sure that your employees are not only skilled and talented but are good people you enjoy being with.”

What are your high-demand products? How has operating the business changed since you first started in 1992?

Jeff Brunson: “Speed of turn-around. Nobody can plan ahead; everything has to be done now! So, for us it is every product we make that is in high demand. Our biggest sales are driven by our base products of printed materials (envelopes, business cards, forms, and inserts), followed by our digitally produced products (catalogs, programs, booklets, postcards, flyers, and quick turn color), then signage, apparel and central facility production.

Since 1992, we have evolved from one computer and small commercial printed products to more comprehensive marketing solutions which cater to our clients. Today we utilize over twelve computers, two servers, four digital presses, large finishing capabilities, and still run five offset presses. The biggest keys are speed of service, trusting your people, being open to input, and knowing that it’s okay to ask for help.”

How would you best describe your community?

Jeff Brunson: “Our community can be best described as vibrant and supportive. We are in the downtown core of Tacoma but more people are living in apartments and condos that have risen around us. We are serving the sprawling small-to-mid size local business sector, which is a growing and thriving market for us. Also, our industrial seaport and supporting businesses surrounding it have resurged and continue to expand. We are very actively involved in the community, including participating in local fairs and events, sponsoring community activities and schools, collaborating with local businesses, the arts and music scene, and non-profit youth and eco groups. This engagement helps build strong community ties and enhances the business's local presence.”

What was your background before Minuteman Press?

Jeff Brunson: “Before owning Minuteman Press, I had a background in sales and art design and was the guy that usually ordered print for the companies I worked for. This Minuteman Press was an existing store with a checkered five-year history but in a great location downtown. We chose Minuteman Press due to its low-key, non-pushy sales team and the opportunity for the support system it offered. Over the years they have been exceptional, including initial training, ongoing local support, and access to the FLEX software. Their input when asked has streamlined our operation, improved efficiency, and continues to show us opportunities for new products and equipment.”

What are the rewards of owning your business?

Jeff Brunson: “Owning the business provides freedom to make decisions and shape the direction of the company, but never feeling alone. Being able to contribute to the community and positively affect customers and employees has been fulfilling. It has taught me to believe in myself, trust my gut, and share with others the knowledge and experience I have learned. I enjoy helping our customers work through projects and exceed their needs, followed by the personal satisfaction I feel when they become loyal customers.”

What is your advice for others?

Jeff Brunson: “By staying open to innovative ideas, learning every day, and having the willingness to adapt to industry changes and client demands, we have continuously improved our business in ways that are essential to our continued growth and success after all of these years.”

For more information on Jeffery Brunson’s Minuteman Press franchise in Tacoma, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/wa/tacoma21/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e0ddf7d-6a6b-46b4-840a-15948e8e3b61

Minuteman Press Tacoma WA Jeff Brunson President's Club Team Photo Minuteman Press franchise owner Jeff Brunson (4th from left) celebrates his President's Club Award alongside his dedicated team in Tacoma, WA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.