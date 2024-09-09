CallRevu Unveils TestTrack – The Automotive Industry’s First Customizable, AI-Driven Training Platform for Targeted Performance Improvement

“Practice doesn’t make perfect. Perfect practice makes perfect.” –Vince Lombardi



BALTIMORE, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallRevu, the leader in communication intelligence solutions for automotive dealerships, proudly announces the official launch of TestTrack – an industry-first AI-powered immersive training platform designed exclusively for automotive. After months of anticipation and development in partnership with iWish AI, TestTrack is now live, offering dealerships a transformative approach to agent training that blends real-world scenarios with the latest advancements in AI.

TestTrack is more than just a learning tool—it’s a fully interactive experience that places agents in realistic, two-way role-play scenarios. By simulating real-world conversations and challenges, TestTrack empowers dealership teams to sharpen their skills, enhance their performance, and grow their confidence through continuous, hands-on practice.

Revolutionizing Automotive Training with AI

“Our vision has always been to push the envelope on what’s possible in the automotive space,” said Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu. “With TestTrack, we’re delivering a truly unique solution that elevates dealership training from a traditional, one-size-fits-all approach to a dynamic, personalized experience. TestTrack adapts to the needs of each individual, enabling them to develop their skills on their own terms and at their own pace. This is how we ensure every team member—from new hires to seasoned professionals—can achieve excellence in every customer interaction.”

Accelerating Dealership Success

TestTrack is engineered to deliver measurable results that directly impact dealership performance:

Faster Skill Development: Real-time role-play and AI-driven feedback ensure agents quickly refine their abilities.

Increased Operational Efficiency: Reduce training time and costs while driving consistent improvement in team performance.

Enhanced Customer Experience: Equip your team to better engage, convert, and upsell by mastering critical conversations.



Whether you’re aiming to sell more vehicles, improve appointment show rates, or enhance upsell opportunities, TestTrack is designed to meet the unique demands of automotive retail while delivering real, bottom-line impact.

"The realistic conversational AI experience of TestTrack absolutely blew me away, said Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu. “Whether it's the AI calling me or I’m calling out, the interactions are incredibly natural and intuitive. Even more impressive is how it continually evolves, getting smarter with each and every engagement, adapting and refining itself to provide even more targeted and effective training. This is truly a game-changer for the automotive industry."

Exclusively Available to CallRevu Customers

CallRevu customers now have the unique opportunity to enhance their existing product suite by integrating TestTrack. This exclusive offering allows dealerships to tap into AI-driven, immersive training specifically designed for their needs. With the flexibility to seamlessly add TestTrack to their existing CallRevu solutions, customers can take their team’s performance to the next level, gaining access to the industry’s first customizable platform focused on refining skills through consistent, targeted practice.

About CallRevu

Originating from within a dealership, we offer a unified solution designed specifically for the automotive industry. Our capabilities start from the origin with a comprehensive hosted phone system, call monitoring, performance training, and reputation management, all driven by real-time data and analytics to provide actionable, scalable insights.

By transforming each interaction into valuable analytics and actionable insights, we empower our partners to make informed decisions, streamline operations, accelerate revenue growth, and cultivate customer excellence.

