Daytona Beach International Airport Partners with Birdi Systems for State-of-the-Art Security Upgrade Enhanced Security

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Dr. Lee Ann Walkerlawalker@birdi-inc.com904-239-0381Daytona Beach International Airport Partners with Birdi Systems for State-of-the-Art Security Upgrade Enhanced Security to Protect Public Safety with Minimal Impact on TravelersBirdi Systems, Inc., a leading provider of innovative security solutions, secured a multi-year contract to modernize and maintain security systems at Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB). This significant upgrade aims to enhance public safety while maintaining a seamless travel experience.The advanced security infrastructure will feature cutting-edge technologies, including biometric facial recognition cameras, an integrated video management system, enhanced perimeter intrusion detection, and a programmable smart key solution. In addition, the airport will implement a sophisticated access control system, a comprehensive ID management and credentialing system, and a Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) platform.By integrating these state-of-the-art hardware and software solutions, airport officials and security personnel will be better equipped to detect, anticipate, and respond to potential threats efficiently.“Seamless integration across multiple third-party systems was crucial for this project,” stated Moninder Birdi, President of South Pasadena-based Birdi Systems, Inc., which oversees the construction, installation, and systems integration for this initiative.A key component of the project is the implementation of Birdi System’s Federated and Integrated Services for Credentialing (FISC) software that consolidates ID management and credentialing processes into a unified system. This solution includes an external portal designed to modernize and simplify the badge application process. For instance, when an employee departs the airport, the system will promptly deactivate their access credentials, enhancing security control.The project will also include the deployment of advanced security cameras around the airport perimeter, continuously monitoring the airfield and capturing detailed images at strategic intervals.In addition to the security enhancements, Birdi Systems will reconfigure and expand DAB’s Airport Operations Center, providing a more collaborative environment equipped with a state-of-the-art audio/visual system. This system will offer real-time situational awareness through integrated visual displays in both the AOC and a nearby conference room.While this comprehensive security upgrade will significantly bolster safety for airport employees, business partners, and visitors, it has been designed to operate with minimal impact on travelers. Most passengers will remain unaware of the enhanced security measures in place.The upgraded security systems are scheduled to go live in the fall of 2024, setting a new benchmark for airport safety standards.For more information on Birdi Systems, Inc., please visit our website at www.birdi-inc.com # # #About Birdi Systems, Inc.Birdi Systems, Inc. (BSI) is a full-service systems engineering consulting and contracting firm, and a leading provider of technology solutions to major airports and other transportation entities. Established by a diverse group of industry leaders, BSI has provided award-winning services including construction management, planning and design, software development and systems integration to clients since 2006.

