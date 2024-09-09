Overtake’s Somnis: Rumble Rush Surpasses 30,000 Registrations Just Three Weeks After Launch

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Somnis: Rumble Rush reaches over 30,000 registrations and 10,000 daily active users (DAU) within its three weeks, demonstrating global appeal.

Somnis: Rumble Rush, a blockchain game developed by Overtake, has made a significant impact in the global gaming market, attracting widespread attention just three weeks after its official launch on August 20. Overtake CEO Oh Seung-hwan announced that the game’s launch has far exceeded expectations, with over 30,000 cumulative registrations within three weeks—a remarkable achievement in the blockchain gaming space, where active user bases are typically smaller. This success reflects the strong interest and growing popularity of Somnis: Rumble Rush among global gamers, following the game’s highly successful Closed Beta Test (CBT).

From day one, Somnis: Rumble Rush has demonstrated impressive performance, with an average of over 10,000 daily active users (DAU). Nearly half of the registered players continue to engage with the game regularly—more than double the retention rate of standard games—highlighting the game’s exceptional player engagement and satisfaction. This consistent user activity underscores the growing demand for blockchain games that combine engaging gameplay with the freedom for players to fully manage and seamlessly trade their digital assets.

Additionally, Somnis: Rumble Rush has quickly climbed the global ranks in the strategy game category. According to Sensor Tower, the game has ranked 8th in the U.S., 5th in Japan, 2nd in Indonesia, 2nd in the Philippines, 9th in Thailand, and 2nd in Brazil, marking strong performances in key markets. These rankings further solidify Somnis: Rumble Rush as not only a leader in blockchain gaming but also a competitor in the traditional gaming market, where player retention and engagement are crucial indicators of long-term success.

“We achieved remarkable results at launch by enhancing the game based on the invaluable feedback from our CBT participants,” said Overtake CEO Oh Seung-hwan. “Moving forward, we will continue to offer exciting and innovative experiences through Somnis: Rumble Rush, and we look forward to your continued support and interest.” The strong reception from both blockchain and traditional gamers highlights Somnis: Rumble Rush as a pioneering example of how blockchain technology can enhance the gaming experience without compromising on entertainment value.

The successful launch of Somnis: Rumble Rush underscores new possibilities for growth in the blockchain gaming market and sets the stage for Overtake’s continued success. Building on this momentum, Overtake is gearing up to expand its game portfolio with two highly anticipated releases in the coming months. Golden Guardians, a fast-paced roguelike adventure, and The Red One: Occultation, an Unreal Engine 5 extraction shooter, are poised to elevate Overtake’s presence in both the blockchain and traditional gaming spaces. With these diverse and innovative titles on the horizon, Overtake aims to captivate players worldwide and solidify its position as a leader in the next generation of gaming. Both upcoming releases will build on the strengths that have made Somnis: Rumble Rush a standout success—engaging gameplay, community-driven feedback, and the integration of blockchain technology that offers players true ownership of in-game assets.

