Chuks Collins’ Nné Collection highlights traditional Nigerian textiles at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned designer Chuks Collins is set to unveil his highly anticipated SS25 collection at New York Fashion Week. Titled Nné — an ‘Ode to Mama,’ this collection is a heartfelt tribute to motherhood and the multifaceted nature of femininity, inspired by Collins' personal journey back to his Nigerian roots. The runway show , supported by IMG and listed on the official NYFW.com calendar, will take place at Chelsea Factory on September 10th.The tribute to motherhood and his African heritage celebrates the strength, love, and resilience of mothers but also highlights the grace and beauty inherent to women. Chuks Collins has poured his heart and soul into the Nné collection, which he describes as "born from a journey through pain, tears, trauma, and healing." Each piece is meticulously designed using traditional Nigerian textiles like Aso-Oke, Adire, and Batik, all ethically and locally sourced to honor both heritage and sustainability. Sponsorship support from CANEX-Afreximbank, ticketing for general viewing (non - media) on Eventbrite Chuks Collins continues to extend his influence beyond the runway by collaborating with a local organization in AJAH, Lagos, that supports women who have experienced domestic violence. Proceeds from ticket sales to the Nné runway show will contribute to this cause, helping fund training and employment opportunities through his newly opened production atelier. In addition to his runway show, Collins will also be curating the 2024 GiveHerACrown Designers Showcase, powered by Jaguar Land Rover South Africa as part of a special showcase by the African Fashion Council of which he is a member. The fashion show coincides with the 30 years of freedom in South Africa and will be another major highlight of NYFW.Chuks Collins, who has dressed stars such as Kerry Washington, Tamron Hall, Bailey Bass, the Jonas Brothers, Jimmy Fallon, Thuso Mbedu, Quincy, and Trevor Jackson, is available for backstage interviews before the show. He is eager to discuss upcoming fashion trends, the inspiration behind the Nné collection, and the GiveHerACrown initiative. Contact Marie Driven Theodore with Playbook MG via email to for press inquiries and to coordinate an interview with Chuks.About Chuks CollinsChuks Collins is an acclaimed fashion designer whose work is known for its innovative integration of traditional African elements with contemporary design. A strong advocate for sustainability, Collins is dedicated to promoting ethical fashion practices. As a member of the African Fashion Council, he is committed to advancing African fashion on the global stage.###

