Banzai Appoints Kent Schofield to Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc . (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced the appointment of Kent Schofield to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Schofield’s appointment as an independent director increases the total number of board members to six, with five independent directors.



Schofield brings over 20 years of experience in finance, corporate strategy, and investor relations to the Board of Directors. He currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Welcome Tech, a leading provider of immigrant and hourly employee subscription services. His leadership at Welcome Tech has been integral to the company's financial strategy and operational efficiency, including business and corporate development, capital raising, organizational productivity, and pricing strategy. He previously served as a director at 7GC & Co. Holdings prior to its business combination with Banzai.

Previously, Schofield served as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development at Uber, where he was one of four Uber representatives for the company’s $8.1 billion IPO roadshow and was instrumental in managing investor communications. As a Director of Strategic Finance, he helped to drive corporate growth initiatives, contributing to the company’s expansion and market success.

Prior to that, he spent nearly five years at Goldman Sachs, where he served as Vice President and lead equity analyst covering technology companies in the software and hardware industries. Schofield holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from UCLA.

"Kent's extensive experience in finance, corporate development, and investor relations will be invaluable to Banzai as we continue to expand our footprint in the marketing technology space," said Joe Davy, CEO of Banzai. "We are excited to have him join our Board of Directors and look forward to the strategic insights and guidance he will bring to our company."

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that we believe provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io/ .

