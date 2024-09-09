Three men charged with 2023 illegal killing of elk in Shannon County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- It started in November 2023 with a report to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) of a mature bull elk found shot dead and left to rot near Klepzig Mill in Shannon County. It ended recently with 15 charges being filed in court against three Missouri men.

A local 14-year old-deer hunter reported finding the dead mature bull elk near Klepzig Mill in Shannon County during the 2023 opening weekend of firearms deer season, Nov. 11 and 12. Shannon County Conservation Agents Brad Hadley and Logan Brawley led the investigation and found the entire animal left at the scene. The carcass was transported to MDC’s Central Regional Office and Conservation Research Center in Columbia for a necropsy and further investigation.

Over the nine months of the poaching investigation, conservation agents from MDC’s Ozark, Central, St. Louis, and Southeast regions interviewed numerous deer hunters in the area along with other people passing through the area for information related to the investigation. They deployed two conservation K-9 agents that logged more than 28 miles while searching the immediate area for clues and evidence. The agents also contacted local businesses and used their surveillance-video footage, along with footage from elk-population-monitoring cameras in the area, to help identify the poachers. Agents served five search warrants and submitted numerous items of possible evidence to forensics labs.

The investigation recently ended with three men from the Bonne Terre area being charged for multiple violations of the Wildlife Code of Missouri.

“The three men also killed deer that they failed to Telecheck and were therefore in illegal possession of,” explained Agent Hadley. “The illegal elk killing and wanton waste by leaving the carcass represent two charges each, the deer killing without Telechecking and illegal possession of the deer represent two charges each, and the littering charge for each make five charges each.”

Hadley added that the resolution of this senseless act speaks to how much people in Missouri value our wildlife and support efforts to conserve and protect it.

“From the 14-year-old hunter who first reported it, to the other hunters and people passing through the area who provided tidbits of information, to the local businesses who gladly shared their pertinent security videos, to the prosecutors and courts that granted the search warrants, to the forensic examiners who quickly analyzed items brought to them – THANK YOU!”

Agent Hadley added that every person who helped was appalled by the killing and complete waste of the elk, and every one of them contributed considerably to the success of the investigation.

“Public support of conservation is critical to conservation success,” said MDC Protection Chief Randy Doman. “Our conservation agents work hard to build public trust by thoroughly investigating incidents reported by the public. We could not have solved this case without the many members of the public who helped us. Thank you!”

Poaching — the taking of wildlife outside of season, without the proper permit, or in other violation of the Wildlife Code of Missouri — hurts Missouri wildlife and those who appreciate it as hunters, anglers, and nature watchers.

The Operation Game Thief (OGT) hotline allows Missourians to protect nature by reporting poaching. Please report possible violations of the Wildlife Code to your local conservation agent or call OGT at 800-392-1111. Callers may remain anonymous and may be considered for a reward. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/operation-game-thief.