Gabelli Funds to Host 2nd Annual PFAS Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York, NY

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, a leader in value-oriented and research-driven investment management, is excited to announce its second annual PFAS Symposium, scheduled for Thursday, September 26, 2024, at The Harvard Club in New York City. This event will bring together leading experts, policymakers, and industry executives to explore the critical issues surrounding PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances), their uses, replacements, and remediation efforts in water treatment.



The symposium will feature company presentations, fireside chats, panel discussions, and one-on-one meetings. It aims to facilitate a comprehensive dialogue on the environmental and public health challenges posed by PFAS, a class of compounds widely used in industrial and commercial applications that have raised significant concerns due to their toxicity and persistence in the environment. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Participating Companies and Key Speakers:

374Water (NASDAQ: SCWO) – Chris Gannon, President & CEO

(NASDAQ: SCWO) – Chris Gannon, President & CEO Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) – Bob Rasmus, CEO; Joe Wong, CTO

(NASDAQ: ARQ) – Bob Rasmus, CEO; Joe Wong, CTO Axine Water Technologies (Private) – Mark Ralph, President & CEO

(Private) – Mark Ralph, President & CEO BioLargo (OTC: BLGO) – Cynthia Phillips, Advisor

(OTC: BLGO) – Cynthia Phillips, Advisor EcoBolt Water Systems (Private) – John Tavlarios, CEO

(Private) – John Tavlarios, CEO Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – Zach Schafer, Director of Policy & Special Projects, Office of Water

(EPA) – Zach Schafer, Director of Policy & Special Projects, Office of Water Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) – Colleen Arnold, President, Aqua

(NYSE: WTRG) – Colleen Arnold, President, Aqua Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) – G. Christian Andreasen, VP of Engineering

(NASDAQ: MSEX) – G. Christian Andreasen, VP of Engineering Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) – Michael Kozak, VP Environmental Products; Barry Shadrix, Global Director CETCO

(NYSE: MTX) – Michael Kozak, VP Environmental Products; Barry Shadrix, Global Director CETCO National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) – Robert Powelson, President & CEO

(NAWC) – Robert Powelson, President & CEO PermaFix (NASDAQ: PESI) – Mark Duff, President & CEO; Louis Centofanti, EVP of Strategic Initiatives

(NASDAQ: PESI) – Mark Duff, President & CEO; Louis Centofanti, EVP of Strategic Initiatives SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) – Craig Patla, CT Water Service

(NYSE: SJW) – Craig Patla, CT Water Service REGENESIS (Private) – Alana Miller, East Region Manager



About PFAS:

PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) are a group of man-made chemicals that have been used in various industrial applications and consumer products since the 1940s. Known for their resistance to water, oil, and heat, PFAS have been linked to environmental and health risks, including contamination of drinking water. As these substances do not easily degrade in the environment, they have earned the nickname "forever chemicals."

About Gabelli Funds:

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI). Gabelli Funds is renowned for its disciplined, research-driven investment process and offers a diverse array of investment products designed to meet the needs of individual and institutional investors.

The Harvard Club, New York City, NY

Thursday, September 26, 2024 starting at 8:50 am

For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact: James Carey, Client Relations, jcarey@gabelli.com, (914) 921-8318

Contact:

Rebecca Stern

Research Analyst

(914) 921-7717

