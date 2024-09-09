Lotus Eletre SUV Starts Delivery in North Asia

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. ("Lotus Tech" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent luxury mobility provider, proudly announces the commencement of deliveries of its Eletre model, the intelligent hyper SUV, in Korea and Japan. This milestone marks a significant step forward as Lotus continues to expand its footprint in key geographies, following the brand's successful re-entry into these regions last year.



Korea and Japan are established markets for luxury consumption and are also recognized for their welcoming embrace of advanced technologies. As a brand with 76 years of racing heritage, Lotus enjoys a strong and loyal following in these markets and sees a well-established community of drivers who appreciate the brand's leading performance and craftsmanship. To enhance customer experience, Lotus has upgraded its sales network, offering customers the opportunity to test-drive and fully immerse themselves in the exceptional driving dynamics and luxury customer service. For instance, the Lotus Brand Center in Seoul, situated in the prestigious Gangnam district — home to many modern luxury stores — features an official one-stop Lotus service center, ensuring that Lotus owners receive high level of care and convenience.

As the Eletre model makes its way to customers, Lotus is also pleased to announce that reservations for the Emeya (GT, Sedan) model have begun in Korea and Japan. Both Eletre and Emeya are available with state-of-the-art hardware that supports end-to-end intelligent driving services provided by Lotus Robotics, a subsidiary of Lotus Tech. As previously announced, Lotus Robotics has provided intelligent driving solutions to multiple global automakers including Lynk&Co and Farizon Auto.

"The delivery of our Eletre hyper SUV in Korea and Japan marks a pivotal moment for the Company as we continue to strengthen our presence in these key geographies," said Qingfeng Feng, CEO of Lotus Tech. "These markets have a deep appreciation for both cutting-edge technology and unparalleled luxury, and we are proud to offer them a driving experience that embodies the very essence of Lotus. With the introduction of our intelligent driving services, we are not only delivering vehicles but also a future-oriented vision of mobility that aligns with the evolving needs of our discerning customers."

In the first half of 2024, the Company achieved a balanced global allocation with each region contributing 20-30% of the total deliveries1, powered by over 200 stores in prime locations worldwide. The deliveries of Eletre started in the GCC region in the third quarter. The expansion into multiple new markets not only reinforces Lotus's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and luxury to its customers but also underscores the brand’s ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving automotive landscape. As Lotus continues to push the boundaries of intelligent driving and luxury mobility, the Company remains dedicated to providing its customers with an unparalleled driving experience that reflects the essence of the Lotus brand.

Note 1: Invoiced deliveries, including commissioned deliveries in US market

