Lisata Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2024 Industry and Investor Events
BASKING RIDGE, N.J. , Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that management will present at the following events in September:
H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference (September 9-11, 2024)
Format: Virtual
Presentation: Available on-demand beginning Monday, September 9, 2024
Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata
For more information on the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, please visit https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.
2024 LSX World Congress USA (September 11-12, 2024)
Format: In-person
Location: Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA
Presentation Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024
Presentation Time: 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time
Presenter: David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata
For more information on the conference and how to register, please visit https://informaconnect.com/lsx-world-congress-usa/.
About Lisata Therapeutics
Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s product candidate, certepetide, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its CendR Platform® technology. The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next 1.5 years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into early 2026, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing and planned clinical trials. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.
