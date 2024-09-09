SINTX Receives Notice of Allowance for United States Patent Application for Silicon Nitride-Functionalized Zirconia-Toughened Alumina Ceramic Biomaterial

Salt Lake City, Utah, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”) a leading innovator in ceramic manufacturing, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent application no. 17/634,141 entitled "Methods of Surface Functionalization of Zirconia-Toughed Alumina with Silicon Nitride Ceramic.” This Notice of Allowance is expected to result in the issuance of a U.S. patent once administrative processes are completed.



This patent allowance underscores the Company’s commitment to advancing the development of advanced ceramic for biomaterial applications, protecting its intellectual property, and delivering innovative solutions to its customers.

The patent covers novel methods of bonding bioactive silicon nitride or mixtures of silicon nitride and bioactive glass to zirconia-toughened alumina (ZTA) and similar material surfaces. This invention is designed to impart silicon nitride’s beneficial biomedical properties, namely improved osseointegration and resistance to bacterial colonization, to relatively biologically inert ZTA substrates, positioning SINTX at the forefront of medical device biomaterial manufacturing.

“Our patent allowance marks a significant milestone for our patent portfolio and the development of proprietary biomaterials” said Eric K. Olson, President and CEO of SINTX. “This innovation reinforces our leadership in innovative medical device platforms and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions, transformative technologies, and development of commercial products that benefit our customers and the broader market.”

SINTX, currently the only FDA-registered producer of implantable silicon nitride, in addition to its monolithic ceramic implantable device offerings, has recently developed a particulate form of its silicon nitride that can be used in composites and coatings. When compounded with or applied to the surface of conventional inert biomaterials, silicon nitride’s improved osseointegration and resistance to bacterial colonization can be conferred to the resulting device. Another benefit of the coating method is that it allows for potential refinishing of existing devices to upgrade their functionality. Other filings in progress protect similar approaches to applying silicon nitride to metallic and polymeric substrates as part of SINTX’s broader strategy of expanding the applications where silicon nitride’s benefits can be realized.

With this allowance, SINTX continues to build a robust intellectual property portfolio, which now includes 16 issued patents in the United States with an additional 84 pending patent applications in Worldwide.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Utah and Maryland.



For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy,” "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding advancing the development of advanced ceramic for biomaterial applications, delivering innovative solutions to our customers, and the potential to pursue growth opportunities and explore strategic opportunities.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. A discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2024, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report, except as required by law.

