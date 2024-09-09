Mississippi Dental Association Expands Partnership With Cloud Software Leader iCoreConnect

OCOEE, FL, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions, has announced an expanded partnership with the Mississippi Dental Association (MDA). The MDA now endorses seven of iCoreConnect’s products, broadening its initial endorsement of the company’s cloud-based electronic prescribing software.



In 2020, the MDA began endorsing iCoreConnect’s iCoreRx software, including its Electronic Prescribing for Controlled Substances (EPCS) feature. Following its successful integration across the MDA’s membership, the association has added six more of iCoreConnect’s products to help enhance members’ revenue cycle management.

Along with iCoreRx , the MDA now endorses:

Robert McDermott, CEO of iCoreConnect, expressed excitement about the partnership saying, "The Mississippi Dental Association has been a fantastic partner for the past four years. We’re excited to offer these key products to their members, furthering our mission to create a platform that streamlines revenue cycle management, infrastructure, and patient experience for dental practices."

The MDA takes pride in its comprehensive endorsement program, thoroughly vetting its partners. Wahnee Sherman, Executive Director of the MDA, commented, “We’ve observed iCoreConnect’s dedication and growth over the years. These endorsed products will significantly benefit our members, improving both revenue generation and patient satisfaction.”

iCoreConnect is actively engaged in continuing education, networking, and practice management support for dental professionals, aligning well with the needs of state dental associations. With the growth of its endorsements, iCoreConnect now reaches around 155,000 dental professionals nationwide, offering a strong lead generation platform and distribution channel for its current and future products.

For more information and to schedule a demo, visit iCoreConnect.com.

About iCoreConnect Inc.

iCoreConnect Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions aimed at enhancing the efficiency and profitability of dental practices. The company is committed to empowering dental professionals through innovative tools that improve both patient care and business performance.

About the Mississippi Dental Association

The Mississippi Dental Association (MDA) represents over 60% of Mississippi’s licensed dentists. As a tripartite organization, MDA members are also part of the American Dental Association and their local dental districts. The MDA’s mission is to advance public oral health and support members through education, training, and service.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

IR@icoreconnect.com

888.810.7706, ext 5

