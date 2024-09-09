Cue Biopharma Appoints Industry Veteran Lucinda Warren as Chief Business Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Lucinda Warren as chief business officer (CBO).



With an extensive background and proven expertise in strategic transactions, portfolio optimization and alliance management through her extensive tenure at Johnson & Johnson and Jansen, Ms. Warren will play a pivotal role in advancing Cue Biopharma’s core corporate objectives following the company’s recent business restructuring and autoimmune program prioritization.

“We are pleased to welcome Lucinda to the executive team as her background and wealth of experience align extremely well with our corporate development initiatives and objectives,” said Daniel Passeri, chief executive officer of Cue Biopharma. “We remain strategically focused upon alignment with third-party partnerships and collaborations to develop our growing platform of potentially breakthrough immunotherapies, and Lucinda’s broad professional expertise and experience will enhance our ability to capitalize on opportunities in a timely and effective manner. Her appointment underscores our commitment to maximizing value across our portfolio and delivering meaningful outcomes for both shareholders and patients.”

Ms. Warren added, “I am excited to join Cue Biopharma at this important juncture of its corporate development and, as a key member, support the team in helping drive successful execution of our strategic business development and partnering initiatives.”

Ms. Warren has over 30 years of global experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Most recently, she served as vice president of business development for Neuroscience and Japan Regionally at Johnson & Johnson from 2014 to 2024, where she was responsible for end-to-end business development, including licensing, mergers and acquisitions, and alliance management. Her leadership was instrumental in optimizing resources, fostering high-performing teams, and cultivating strong relationships with stakeholders. Lucinda's extensive experience also includes significant roles at Janssen Cilag Australia and Centocor/Janssen Biologics, where she led business units and managed global transitions, consistently delivering value through strategic transactions. Lucinda holds a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences with a minor in Neurology from the University of Alberta and is an alumna of the Women in Bio Board Room Ready program. She currently serves on the boards of International School Services (ISS) and the Association of Strategic Alliance Professionals (ASAP), contributing her expertise in finance and governance.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells), and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body’s intrinsic immune system through the selective modulation of disease-specific T cells without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

