BioAtla Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced a poster presentation at the upcoming 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting to be held in Barcelona, Spain from September 13–17, 2024.



Phase 2 trial of ozuriftamab vedotin (BA3021), a conditionally active biologic (CAB)-ROR2-ADC, in patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN) Authors:

Winston Wong, Douglas Adkins, Jamal Misleh, Jochen Lorch, Jaspreet Grewal, Jeffery Russell, Jeremy Cetnar, Alan Ho, Kyechin Chen, Kartik Aysola, Jacob Thomas Poster Number:

September 14, beginning at 9am CEST

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the “Publication” section of the Company’s website at www.bioatla.com once the presentation has concluded.

BioAtla is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through our contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services. Utilizing its proprietary Conditionally Active Biologics (CAB) technology, BioAtla develops novel, reversibly active monoclonal and bispecific antibodies and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. BioAtla has extensive and worldwide patent coverage for its CAB technology and products with greater than 765 active patent matters, more than 500 of which are issued patents. Broad patent coverage in all major markets include methods of making, screening and manufacturing CAB product candidates in a wide range of formats and composition of matter coverage for specific products. BioAtla has two first-in-class CAB programs currently in Phase 2 clinical testing, mecbotamab vedotin, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and ozuriftamab vedotin, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC). The Phase 2 stage CAB-CTLA-4 antibody, evalstotug, is a novel CTLA-4 inhibitor designed to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially enable safer combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-1 antibody. The company’s first dual CAB bispecific T-cell engager antibody, BA3182, is currently in Phase 1 development. BA3182 targets EpCAM, which is highly and frequently expressed on many adenocarcinomas while engaging human CD3 expressing T cells. BioAtla has an FDA-cleared IND for its next-gen CAB-Nectin4-ADC, BA3361, the Company’s first glycoconjugate. To learn more about BioAtla, Inc. visit www.bioatla.com.

