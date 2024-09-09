PHILIPPINES, September 9 - Press Release

September 9, 2024 CAYETANOS LEAD SENATE IN HONORING ALAS PILIPINAS Senators Pia Cayetano and Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday (September 9) led the Senate in honoring the Alas Pilipinas Men's and Women's Volleyball Teams for their outstanding achievements in recent international competitions. The Senate adopted two resolutions congratulating the Philippine Men's and Women's National Volleyball Teams for their back-to-back bronze medal finishes at the 2024 Southeast Asian Volleyball Leagues. The Women's Team also made history with its first podium finish at the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup. Senators Pia and Alan Cayetano, who authored and sponsored the resolutions, welcomed the teams during their courtesy visit to the Senate. The players and coaching team were commended for their dedication and passion, as well as their concerted efforts to elevate Philippine volleyball. "As an athlete myself, I understand the hard work and sacrifice that go into representing our country on the international stage. The Philippines is a volleyball-loving nation, and Alas Pilipinas gave us more reason to be passionate about the sport. They are proof that when given the right opportunities, Filipino athletes can compete with the best in the world," shared Senator Pia, who herself was a national volleyball player. Senator Alan, Chairman Emeritus of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), highlighted the broader impact of these victories on Philippine sports. "The achievements of our Men's and Women's Volleyball Teams are significant contributions to our sports history. They inspire a new generation of athletes to strive for excellence," he noted. As a gesture of appreciation and in recognition of their excellence in sports, the teams are also set to receive cash incentives from Senators Pia and Alan. The teams' recent success comes as the Philippines prepares to host the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship next year, marking an important milestone for the country's volleyball scene. The tournament, featuring 32 of the world's top teams, will have its pool draw on Saturday (September 14) at the Solaire Hotel, Manila. Earlier this year, Senator Pia led the Philippine delegation to the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the country was officially named the host of the prestigious sporting event. "We get to bring this international competition to the Philippines, for the Filipino people to witness it first hand. It has been my personal advocacy to make sports more accessible, most especially to our youth," Senator Pia stated. The Cayetano siblings, known for their long track record of supporting Filipino athletes and promoting Philippine sports, reiterated their belief in the transformative power of sports to uplift communities, change lives, and bring nations together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.