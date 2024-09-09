Indivior PLC Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Shareholders with Losses Should Contact the Law Firm for More Information

Johnson Fistel Class Action Logo

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Indivior PLC ("Indivior") (NASDAQ: INDV). If you incurred significant losses and want to act as the lead plaintiff in the Indivior class action lawsuit or determine if you are eligible to receive a potential recovery of your losses, please submit your details here: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/indivior CLASS PERIOD: February 22, 2024 and July 8, 2024LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 1, 2024DOCKET #: 24-CV-00554 (ED. Virginia)ALLEGATIONS: False and/or misleading statementsContact for More Information: James Baker, (619) 814-4471, jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.comThe Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants (i) grossly overstated their ability to forecast the negative impact of certain legislation on the financial prospects of Indivior products, which forecasting ability was far less capable and effective than Defendants had led investors and analysts to believe; (ii) overstated the financial prospects of SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS and OPVEE, and thus overstated the Company's anticipated revenue and other financial metrics; (iii) knew or recklessly disregarded that because of the negative impact of certain legislation on the financial prospects of Indivior's products, Indivior was unlikely to meet its own previously issued and repeatedly reaffirmed FY 2024 net revenue guidance, including its FY 2024 net revenue guidance for SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS and OPVEE; (iv) knew or recklessly disregarded that Indivior was at a significant risk of, and/or was likely to, cease all sales and marketing activities related to PERSERIS; and (v) knew or recklessly disregarded that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.Investor Action Steps: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until October 1, 2024, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.About Johnson Fistel, LLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on US exchanges. Stay updated with news on stock drops and learn how Johnson Fistel, LLP can help you recover your losses. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.Contact:Johnson Fistel, LLP501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.