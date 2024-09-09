China’s Private “Starlink” Achieves Nearly Half Deployment, Launches Global Commercial Services

SHANGHAI, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEESATCOM, China’s private equivalent to “Starlink,” has achieved a major milestone in its satellite network project. On September 6, 2024, at 2:30 AM, GEESATCOM successfully launched its third orbital plane from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. This launch deployed 10 satellites, all of which entered their designated orbits and are operating normally.



Expanding Coverage: 30 Satellites Now in Orbit, 24-hour 90% Global Reach

GEESATCOM, developed by the commercial aerospace company Geespace, is a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation designed to provide global communication services. With this latest launch, the constellation now includes 30 satellites, covering 90% of the globe in 24-hour with communication services. This deployment marks the first time a Chinese commercial aerospace company has offered LEO satellite communication services on a global scale.

Moving Towards Full Deployment by 2025

The GEESATCOM project began in 2019, with three successful launches in 2022 and 2024. With nearly half of the first phase satellites now in orbit, global commercial services are expected by the end of this year. The first phase is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, ensuring seamless global coverage and establishing Geespace as a key player in satellite communication.

Three-Phase Plan for Diverse Applications

GEESATCOM’s deployment is divided into three phases. Phase one includes 72 satellites providing global real-time data communication, supporting mid-to-low-speed satellite services for over 200 million users worldwide. Phase two will add 264 satellites for direct-to-cell communication, extending services to existing mobile phones globally. Phase three will introduce 5,676 multimedia satellites for high-speed LEO broadband communication, catering to both consumer and industrial needs.

Global Services Launched Ahead of Schedule

GEESATCOM has already begun global commercial services, becoming the first Chinese commercial LEO satellite constellation to achieve international deployment. In October 2023, Geespace partnered with Malaysian telecom operator Altel to introduce satellite solutions in Southeast Asia. In June 2024, Geespace completed its first overseas deployment test in Oman, collaborating with Azyan Telecom to promote satellite services across the Middle East and Africa, with plans to expand these services region-wide by 2025.

Company: Geespace

Contact Person: Jingxi Zhang

Email: jingxi.zhang1@geely.com

Website: https://www.geespace.com/

Telephone: 13982140193

City: Shanghai China

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.