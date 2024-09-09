Watsco to Present at the 12th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on September 11, 2024 at 3:10 p.m. PDT

MIAMI, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today that Rick Gomez, Vice President of Corporate Development, is scheduled to present at the 12th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference being held at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 3:10 p.m. (PDT). Internet users can listen to a live webcast of the presentation at the Investor Relations section of Watsco’s website at http://www.watsco.com.



About Watsco

Watsco operates the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean.

We focus on the replacement market, which has increased in size and importance as a result of the aging of installed systems, the introduction of higher energy efficient models and the necessity of HVAC products in homes and businesses. According to data published in March 2023 by the Energy Information Administration, there are approximately 102 million HVAC systems installed in the United States that have been in service for more than 10 years, most of which operate well below current minimum efficiency standards.

Accordingly, Watsco has the opportunity to be a significant and important contributor toward climate change as it plays an important role to lower CO2e emissions. According to the Department of Energy, HVAC systems account for roughly half of U.S. household energy consumption. As such, replacing older systems at higher efficiency levels is a critical means for homeowners to reduce electricity consumption and their carbon footprint.

Based on estimates validated by independent sources, Watsco averted an estimated 20.9 million metric tons of CO2e emissions from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2024 through the sale of replacement HVAC systems at higher-efficiency standards, an equivalent of removing 5.0 million gas powered vehicles annually off the road. More information, including sources and assumptions used to support the Company’s estimates, can be found at www.watsco.com.

