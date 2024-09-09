Tilray Medical Supports Scientific Study on Fibromyalgia With Positive Outcomes: Effectiveness of Cannabinoids Treatment in Pain Management and Other Fibromyalgia-Associated Symptoms

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medical cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, today announced a new scientific publication supported by Tilray Medical titled, Treatment in Pain Management and Other Fibromyalgia-Associated Symptoms: A Case Series (TOMAS). The study examines the real-world impact of cannabinoid treatments on patients with fibromyalgia (FM) under the guidance of healthcare providers.



The TOMAS study, consisting of patients with an average age of 52 years, examined the effects of Tilray Dried Flower THC18 on chronic pain and other FM-associated symptoms. The study sheds light on the impact of cannabinoids on health outcomes, with a particular focus on pain, sleep, and quality of life.

With medical cannabis guidance and supervision, the study demonstrated improvements in pain scores, sleep quality, and overall quality of life for fibromyalgia patients. Moreover, there was a notable reduction in co-medication, suggesting that cannabinoids may be an effective and cost-efficient treatment option for this population. The results of this study provide valuable insights for the medical and scientific community on the use of cannabinoids in managing chronic pain and improving the quality of life for patients with fibromyalgia.

José Tempero, Tilray’s Medical Director, commented, "The findings of this study are encouraging and provide hope for fibromyalgia patients who are seeking effective treatments. At Tilray, we are committed to conducting comprehensive scientific research that ensures our treatments are based on evidence and can improve patient care. We believe that these results represent a significant step forward in advancing the understanding of the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids and their role in managing chronic pain."

Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International at Tilray Brands, said, "Tilray’s involvement in this study underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing medical research and unlocking the full therapeutic potential of medical cannabis. The TOMAS study and its positive outcomes for patients with fibromyalgia, highlights the potential of cannabinoids as a safe and effective treatment option for patients with chronic pain and associated symptoms. Tilray Medical remains committed to advancing the science of medical cannabis and empowering patients and healthcare practitioners with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their health."

Tilray Medical’s mission is to continue transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through access to medical cannabis. Today, Tilray is a leading provider of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis products in over 20 countries with a comprehensive portfolio of THC and CBD products. Tilray has supported medical trials globally, across Europe, Canada, the United States, Australia, and Latin America, studying the efficacy of medical cannabis as a treatment for indications including pediatric epilepsy, refractory pediatric epilepsy, cancer-induced nausea and vomiting, HIV, essential tremor, breast cancer disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and alcohol use disorders.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, Symbios and Navcora. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Contacts:

Tilray Brands: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.