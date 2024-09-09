Plug Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, today announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York.



Jose Luis Crespo, General Manager, Applications, is scheduled to give a presentation on the Company’s business on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 9:00 AM ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://journey.ct.events/view/72402f2c-c563-4969-bc8b-67bc0c0018b5 beginning at 9:00 AM ET on September 10, 2024 and will be posted on the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at https://www.ir.plugpower.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx .

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Plug Media Contact

Fatimah Nouilati

Allison

PlugPR@allisonworldwide.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.