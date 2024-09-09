Prodege Launches New Conversational AI Feature

Company to Present at ESOMAR Congress 2024 in Athens, Greece on Sep 10, 2024

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodege, a consumer marketing and insights platform fueled by leading loyalty programs that propel brand growth, announced today the official launch of its exciting new conversational AI feature.



The cutting-edge product is going live after stringent testing and numerous successful projects with Fortune 500 brands. It allows users to facilitate multiple real-time interactions simultaneously and return to the same surveyed group at a later date, elevating excellent qualitative research to a quantitative scale.

Prodege is moving beyond traditional surveys with its Conversational Survey technology, and elevating qualitative research to a quantitative scale to provide an understanding of the WHY underlying the WHAT. It has never been easier to engage with and probe a mass sample of real participants from around the globe to gather insights into their feelings, emotions, actions, and loyalties.

“Our new conversational AI feature represents a significant leap forward in Consumer Marketing and Insights technology in terms of efficiency and scale,” said Andre Leb, Prodege’s Chief Business Marketing Officer.

“This new feature is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our dedication to empowering clients with the best tools available,” said Chuck Davis, CEO of Prodege. “We believe our conversational survey tool is a game-changer that will transform how our clients engage with their audiences and collect valuable data.”

Heather O’Brien, Prodege’s Global Research Solutions Architect, will present insights into the company’s impetus and strategy to empower human interactions and scale insights with AI at ESOMAR Congress 2024 on Sep 10 in Athens, Greece.

One of the key insights to emerge from the study done by O’Brien is the importance of using an audience of engaged respondents to interact with the AI moderated tool. While not surprising it is a good reminder that the quality of the input is still heavily responsible for the quality of the output.

Explore Prodege’s conversational AI feature with this introductory video and read more about it here . To book a demo, please click here .

Today’s launch news follows Prodege’s report in June of nearly 30% client growth and a tripling of monthly active users of its rewards platforms compared with last year as the company forecast a 10-fold increase in user acquisition spend by year end.

Prodege is continuing the fall season event tour with presentations on Sept 17 at the CRC (Corporate Researchers Conference ) in New York with Section Z and on Oct 8 at TMRE 2024 (The Market Research Event) in Orlando with Procter & Gamble and Panera Bread. Join us as we continue to innovate and lead the way in delivering top-tier insights that drive impactful business decisions. As the industry and technology continue to evolve, we continue to evolve.

About Prodege

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a cutting-edge consumer marketing and insights platform powered by leading loyalty programs that fuel client success. Prodege empowers marketers to understand, reach and grow their customer base through performance marketing campaigns and customer feedback. Brands can reach customers in a rewarding environment through positive interactions while loyalty programs cater to their most loyal customers with brand safe offers and earning opportunities that create even greater engagement and enriching experiences. Visit www.prodege.com to learn more about our solutions.

