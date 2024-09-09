Global Pharma Blister Packaging Machines Market to Reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2031, Driven by Innovations in Automation and Biopharmaceutical Packaging | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The demand for pharma blister packaging machines is rising due to their ability to protect and extend the shelf life of drugs like tablets and capsules. Key drivers include growing pharmaceutical production, biopharmaceutical advancements, and automation trends, ensuring efficiency, safety, and customization.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharma blister packaging machines market is on track to witness a notable rise, with sales projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to an estimated USD 2.9 billion by 2031. This steady growth, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% over the forecast period, highlights the increasing need for advanced, reliable, and efficient packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical sector.



In 2020, the market was valued at USD 2.1 billion, underscoring the consistent demand for blister packaging machines that protect, preserve, and present a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including tablets, capsules, syringes, and vials. These machines ensure that products maintain their integrity and shelf life, which is critical for meeting the high-quality standards of both over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications.

The demand for pharma blister packaging machines is driven by the need for reliable, cost-effective, and protective packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. These machines are essential for packaging solid dose forms such as tablets, capsules, and lozenges, ensuring product integrity, tamper resistance, and extended shelf life.

Growing pharmaceutical production, coupled with the rising demand for over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs, is boosting the market. The expanding biopharmaceutical sector, which requires specialized packaging for sensitive products like biologics, is also driving the demand for advanced blister packaging machines that ensure stability and efficacy.

Automation is a significant factor shaping the market, as pharmaceutical companies seek high-performance machines equipped with features like robotic integration, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to optimize efficiency and customization. Technological advancements, such as modular designs, touch-sensitive interfaces, and precision die-cutting, are further enhancing the capabilities of these machines.

As demand for personalized medicine and complex drug formulations grows, blister packaging machines are playing a crucial role in meeting stringent regulatory standards and improving patient compliance, making them indispensable in modern pharmaceutical packaging.

Market Trends Shaping the Future of Pharma Blister Packaging Machines

The surge in pharmaceutical production worldwide, coupled with the expanding demand for specialized packaging in biopharmaceuticals and biologics, has spurred the need for sophisticated blister packaging solutions. These machines are essential for maintaining product stability and efficacy, especially in the packaging of sensitive biopharmaceutical products.

Key trends influencing the market include:

Automation & Robotics : Advanced automation technologies, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, and robotic integration, are reshaping the market landscape. These technologies are enabling precision, flexibility, and customization in blister packaging, paving the way for high-performance machines that cater to mass customization.

: Advanced automation technologies, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, and robotic integration, are reshaping the market landscape. These technologies are enabling precision, flexibility, and customization in blister packaging, paving the way for high-performance machines that cater to mass customization. Technological Innovations : Features such as advanced motion control, modular software design, touch-sensitive hardware, and digital counter inputs are revolutionizing the design and capabilities of pharma blister packaging machines. The ability to process complex packaging applications while ensuring product safety is driving market growth.

: Features such as advanced motion control, modular software design, touch-sensitive hardware, and digital counter inputs are revolutionizing the design and capabilities of pharma blister packaging machines. The ability to process complex packaging applications while ensuring product safety is driving market growth. Biopharmaceuticals Boom: The rise of biopharmaceuticals and biologics, which require specialized packaging solutions to ensure product efficacy, is another key factor propelling market demand for advanced blister packaging machines.



The pharma blister packaging market is evolving with automation, robotics, and advanced technologies, driven by rising biopharmaceutical demand. These innovations ensure precision, safety, and customization in packaging. Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pharma-blister-packaging-machines-market

Future Industry Outlook

As pharmaceutical companies continue to prioritize cost-effective, tamper-proof, and unit-dose packaging solutions, blister packaging machines are becoming a cornerstone in ensuring product safety and consumer hygiene. The market is set to benefit from the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and automation, allowing manufacturers to meet growing demand while maintaining high standards of quality.

Opportunities for Growth:

Automation & Customization: The integration of automation, along with customizable packaging solutions, offers significant opportunities for market expansion. Automated machines with plug-in expansions, modular designs, and HMI (Human-Machine Interface) connectivity are expected to dominate the market in the coming years. Biopharmaceutical Packaging: The need for specialized packaging to maintain the stability of biopharmaceutical products presents a lucrative opportunity for market players. As the biopharmaceutical industry continues to grow, the demand for cutting-edge blister packaging machines is expected to rise in parallel. Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovations such as embedded USB programming, digital interfaces, and precision die-cutting techniques are likely to enhance machine performance, allowing manufacturers to keep up with evolving pharmaceutical packaging requirements.



Key players operating in the pharma blister packaging machines market are

Heino Ilsemann GmbH

O.M.A.R. S.r.l.

American Pharma Machinery

Mediseal GmbH

NJM Packaging

Pharmaworks LLC

Körber AG

Titan Pharmaceutical Machinery

IWKA PacSystems

Romaco Group

Major players operating in the Asian market are

Zhejiang Capsul

CN International Co. Ltd.

SaintyCo.

Nikhil Pharma Packages Company

Rapid Pack Engineering BLR

Accupack Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Jornen Machinery Co., Ltd.

LeadTop Pharmaceutical Machinery

Aligned Machinery

Hangzhou Shengde Machinery Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Jiangnan Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd.



Key Segments

Based On Technology:

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic



Based On Sealing Process:

Heat sealing

Cold sealing

Thermoforming



Based On Operating Speed:

Up to 200 blisters/min

201 to 600 blisters/min

Above 600 blisters/min



Based On Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Have a Look at Trending Research Reports on Packaging Domain:

The roll forming machines market demand is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% until 2032, expected to close at a valuation of USD 16.76 Billion.

The tray forming machines market sales are projected to reach USD 700 billion by 2032 and increase at a CAGR of 3% throughout the projection period.

The global form fill seal machines market size is growing at a CAGR of 4.5% to reach USD 17.9 Billion by the year 2032.

The corrugated box machine market growth is projected to rise at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. By 2034, the market is expected to surpass USD 1,040.4 million.

The global case packing machines market size is projected to reach USD 879.0 million by 2033. Revenue is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

During the forecast period, the liquid filling machine market value is likely to garner a moderate CAGR of 2.70%. By 2034, the market is expected to gain a valuation of USD 1.2 billion by 2034.

The fabric cutting machine market share is estimated to cross a valuation of USD 644.4 million by 2034 with expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.1%.

The global thermoforming machines market size is expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033. The market is likely to reach USD 1,463.9 million by 2033.

The frozen food packaging machines market sales is likely to surpass USD 2,618.6 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The global PET stretch blow molding machines market demand is going to further expand at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2033 with a valuation of USD 978.4 Million is set to be registered by the market by the end of 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)



Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.