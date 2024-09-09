Minister Nomakhosazana Meth attends 2nd BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers Meeting in Russia, 9 to 10 Sept

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, will attend the 2nd BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers Meeting (LEMM) in Sochi, Russia, from 9 to 10 September 2024.

International organisations such as the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Social Security Association, provide technical support to the LEMM.

Priorities 10 be discussed at the gathering, are as follows:

Development of a system of vocational guidance and lifelong professional education for the entire population;

Platform employment: the role in the labour market and the problems of regulating the work of platform workers;

Ensuring safe work and social security for employees;

Development of social support for citizens of the BRICS countries: Modern tools of social policy.

Ministers will share experiences and good practice on these priorities.

"The gathering is important for South Africa, as the main objective is to facilitate cross-collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and monitoring and evaluation, In achieving our goals," says Minister Meth.

