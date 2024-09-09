Minister Senzo Mchunu: Media briefing on Mtimkulu sentencing as part of State Capture

Deputy Ministers of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and Ms Polly Boshielo,

Lieutenant General (Dr/Advocate) SG Lebeya, the National Head for the Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation,

Members of the Media,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good afternoon to you all.

We thank you for honouring our invite, your presence here today is appreciated.

We are gathered here with a shared purpose: to reaffirm our commitment to the rule of law, to the safety of our communities, and to the relentless pursuit of justice for all South Africans. As the custodians of law and order in our nation, we recognise that our duty is not only to protect but also to ensure that those who choose to break the law are held accountable.

Crime, in any form, is a direct threat to the stability and prosperity of our society. It undermines our democratic principles, erodes public trust, and endangers the lives and livelihoods of our people. As such, it is not merely an issue of policing; it is an issue that affects every citizen, every community, and every aspect of our national life.

Summary of Mtimkulu case and sentence

The recent sentencing of Mr. Daniel Mtimkulu, the former Engineering Head at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) marks a significant milestone in our ongoing battle against corruption and fraud in South Africa. It is with a profound sense of justice that we address you on this matter today.

On the 31st of January 2022, Mr. Mtimkulu was found guilty by the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, a judgment that brought to light the grievous nature of his actions. His fraudulent misrepresentation of academic qualifications, led to significant financial prejudice against PRASA.

This case is a stark reminder of the grave consequences that result when individuals betray the trust placed in them by public institutions. By inflating his qualifications, Mr. Mtimkulu not only secured a salary that was grossly disproportionate to his actual abilities, but he also undermined the integrity of an institution that millions of South Africans depend on for safe and reliable transportation.

Thanks to the diligent efforts of the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit within the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Mr. Mtimkulu has now been held accountable. Their thorough and meticulous investigation ensured that justice was served, culminating in the sentence that was handed down.

Mr. Mtimkulu has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on Count 1, with an additional 6 years on Counts 4 and 8, which will be served concurrently with the 15-year term. Furthermore, the Johannesburg High Court has ordered the confiscation of his assets, both immovable and movable, under the provisions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. In addition, he has been ordered to repay PRASA an amount of R5.8 million to recover the illicit gains he secured through his deceit.

Importance of the DPCI and law enforcement agencies

As the Minister of Police, I want to assure the public that this case is just one example of the many efforts being made by the Hawks, alongside other law enforcement agencies, to combat the scourge of corruption that has plagued our country. This outcome sends a clear and unequivocal message to those who would seek to exploit our public institutions for personal gain: we will find you, we will prosecute you, and we will ensure that justice is served.

The importance of the Hawks cannot be overstated. Their work is integral to upholding justice, preserving the integrity of our institutions, and ensuring that no one, regardless of their status or position, is above the law. We have seen time and again how their investigations have led to the unearthing of deep-seated criminal networks and the prosecution of individuals who have attempted to undermine the rule of law.

However, for the Hawks to be effective, they require the unwavering support of the entire criminal justice system, as well as the trust and cooperation of the public. We call upon our communities to work hand in hand with law enforcement, to report crime, and to provide vital information that can aid in investigations. Your involvement is crucial in helping us bring perpetrators to justice and ensuring that our country remains safe and secure.

Moreover, I want to make it clear that we will not tolerate any form of interference in the work of the Hawks or any other law enforcement agency. The independence and impartiality of these institutions are sacrosanct, and any attempt to compromise their work will be met with the full force of the law.

Integrated crime and violence prevention strategy (ICVPS)

The Integrated Crime and Violence Preventon Strategy is a whole of government approach to dealing with the root causes of crime. It argues that the police alone cannot deal with crime, and that other departments and spheres of government must play their part in safety – for exmple: municipalities must ensure that street lights are working and long grass and bushes are cut for the safety of communities. We will be launching the Integrated Crime and Violence Preventon Strategy in the very near future.

conclusion

As we continue to bolster our efforts in crime prevention and investigation, I assure you that we are also committed to addressing any challenges within our law enforcement agencies. We are constantly working to improve their capacity, enhance their skills, and provide them with the necessary resources to carry out their duties effectively.

In closing, I want to reiterate that the fight against crime is a collective responsibility. It requires the concerted efforts of government, law enforcement, civil society, and every citizen of this nation. Together, we can and will create a safer South Africa, where the law is upheld, justice is served, and every individual can live in peace and security.

Thank you.