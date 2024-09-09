2nd MEFED Dialogue Paves the Way for Deepened Energy Cooperation between Germany, the European Union, and the Mediterranean and Gulf Regions

Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of the Federal Republic of Germany, Robert Habeck, and the Minister for Environment and Energy of the Hellenic Republic, Theodoros Skylakakis, will host the 2nd MENA-Europe Future Energy Dialogue (MEFED24) on September 8, 2024, in Thessaloniki. The aim of this dialogue is to strengthen energy cooperation between the MENA region and Europe.

Ministers and Deputy Ministers as well as high-level representatives from the energy industry, the financial sector, infrastructure operators, regional and international organizations, and the European Union will discuss the necessary development of cross-border energy infrastructure, such as electricity interconnectors and hydrogen pipelines. More than 300 high-level attendees from 14 countries including Germany, Greece, Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Egypt, Netherlands, Israel, Italy, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates gather at MEFED.

Enhanced energy cooperation between the MENA region and Europe in renewable energy and hydrogen is crucial for achieving climate goals and advancing the energy transition in both regions. The MENA region, with its favorable natural conditions and low production costs, holds tremendous potential for renewable energy. This potential can be harnessed to boost the economic strength of many MENA countries, either through local use or by exporting green electricity and hydrogen. Many European countries will be increasingly relying on the import of green electricity and hydrogen to support their decarbonization efforts through electrification and hydrogen deployment.

Minister Skylakakis stated: “Europe and MENA are facing unprecedented challenges by the expanding pace of climate change. Although both regions understand the necessity of achieving a carbon neutral future, they are proceeding towards meeting these goals at a different pace and via various avenues. The important message of this conference though, is that there is great room for synergies and strategic complementarities in infrastructure development for exchanges in both green electrons and green molecules.”

Federal Minister Robert Habeck stated: "To better tackle these shared challenges, it is crucial that we gain a clear understanding of the current status of relevant projects between the MENA region and Europe, further concentrate on key priority projects, exchange experiences from initial flagship projects, learn from each other, and in doing so, develop new ideas to deepen the transformative collaboration between the MENA region and Europe."

This message is also reflected in the "Thessaloniki Declaration" agreed upon by German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, and his Greek counterpart, Theodoros Skylakakis, Minister for Environment and Energy.

Further information about the MEFED Dialogue can be found at: https://mena-europe-energy.com/en/home