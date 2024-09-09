WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Google faces increasing scrutiny in its ongoing antitrust trial, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in advertising technology and search platforms has become a central topic of debate. While Google claims that generative AI is a disruptive force that will challenge its dominance, critics argue that this is merely a distraction, concealing its long-term control of the ad market.Thomas Höppner, a competition lawyer and partner at Hausfeld LLP, recently pointed out that AI has not weakened Google’s market power but rather enhanced it in the realm of ad technology. “Generative AI will not challenge Google’s dominance in ad tech,” said Höppner. “In fact, as one of the leading providers of AI services, Google is using AI tools to further solidify its position in the market.”Google’s Performance Max platform is a prime example. This tool uses AI to automatically purchase multiple types of ads, helping advertisers reach users across over 3 million websites and apps globally. This advancement in technology has not only reshaped the advertising landscape but has also had a significant impact on the coupon industry. Leading platforms like Coupert have integrated AI technology into their services, helping users automatically verify the validity of promo codes and match deals, greatly enhancing the shopping experience for consumers.However, the widespread use of AI has also raised concerns about competitive fairness. Former ad tech executive Charles Benaiah noted that Google’s control over ad technology could put small businesses at a disadvantage. Google recently paid $3 billion to license technology from conversational AI startup Character AI, a move that could spur further innovation in ad technology. This also means that Google might attract more advertisers by offering free AI-powered tools, further reducing small businesses’ reliance on ad agencies. This trend is likely to have a deep impact on the coupon website , especially companies that rely on third-party traffic.While new AI startups are emerging in the ad market, industry observers point out that Google’s market share remains solid. According to an analysis by Datos, a subsidiary of Semrush, as of May 2024, generative AI platforms like Perplexity account for just 0.4% of Google’s market share. Traditional search remains the primary channel for most consumers to find deals and discounts, indicating that Google’s dominance in ad tech and coupon distribution is unlikely to wane in the short term.A Coupert spokesperson commented: “AI provides us with more opportunities to optimize user experience, but at the same time, Google’s strong position in AI-driven ad tech means that the competitive landscape is shifting. We will continue to explore innovative solutions to ensure that users get the best deals when using our platform.”As AI applications in advertising and the coupon industry continue to grow, market participants must seek new technological and market opportunities while navigating a landscape dominated by tech giants. Google’s antitrust trial will not only shape the future of the ad market but also have a profound impact on various industries, including the coupon space.

