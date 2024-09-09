Vivo X Series by Output Wins Silver in A' Advertising Industry Awards

Vivo X Series

Output's Innovative Outdoor Campaign "Vivo X Series" Receives Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Category

The Vivo X Series campaign showcases Output's deep understanding of their target audience, urban professionals and business individuals, by delivering a visually stunning and immersive experience that seamlessly blends reality and virtuality. This recognition from the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award highlights the campaign's relevance to current trends and its potential to inspire future innovations in advertising design.Output's award-winning installation stands out for its meticulous attention to detail and technical prowess. The campaign faithfully reproduces two Vivo X Series mobile phones at a 1:1 scale, making it one of the largest single-object mobile phone installations in the world. The design incorporates high-definition LED screens, curved LED screens, and advertising materials with varying surface textures to ensure a true-to-life representation of the devices while maintaining consistency in appearance and detail quality.The Silver A' Design Award for the Vivo X Series campaign serves as a testament to Output's commitment to pushing the boundaries of advertising design. This recognition is expected to inspire the team at Output to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects, further contributing to the advancement of the advertising industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about the Vivo X Series campaign and Output's achievement at:

