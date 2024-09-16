Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive acoustic engineering services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.77 billion in 2023 to $8.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased consumer demand for quieter vehicles, advancements in automotive audio and entertainment systems, focus on enhancing overall vehicle comfort and ride quality, stringent regulations for noise pollution and emission standards, integration of acoustic engineering in luxury and premium vehicle segments.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive acoustic engineering services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in electric and hybrid vehicle adoption, growing emphasis on reducing overall vehicle weight for fuel efficiency, increasing demand for personalized in-car audio experiences, integration of acoustic engineering in autonomous vehicle development, rising demand for SUVs.

Growth Driver of The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market

The increase in sales of SUVs and MUVs are expected to propel the growth of the automotive acoustic engineering services market going forward. Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) refer to a class of vehicle that is elevated off the ground, frequently has four-wheel drive, and has a rough appearance. Automotive acoustic engineering services help SUVs and MUVs by providing soundproofing solutions to lower engine noise.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Growth?

Key players in the automotive acoustic engineering services market include AVL List GmbH, Autoneum Holdings AG, Bertrandt AG, Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH, EDA Engineering GmbH, FEV Group GmbH.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Share Analysis?

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive acoustic engineering services market. Major companies operating in the automotive acoustic engineering services market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

How Is The Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Physical Acoustic Testing, Virtual Acoustic Testing

2) By Software: Vibration, Simulation, Signal analysis, Calibration

3) By Vehicle: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicles

4) By Application: Interior, Body & Structure, Powertrain, Drivetrain

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive acoustic engineering services market in 2023. The regions covered in the automotive acoustic engineering services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Definition

Automotive acoustic engineering services refer to the services that are used in the process of noise cancellation from various car components to the point where it has no effect on the vehicle's interior or exterior environment.

Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive acoustic engineering services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive acoustic engineering services market size, automotive acoustic engineering services market drivers and trends, automotive acoustic engineering services market major players, automotive acoustic engineering services competitors' revenues, automotive acoustic engineering services market positioning, and automotive acoustic engineering services market growth across geographies. The automotive acoustic engineering services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

