PHILIPPINES, September 9 - Press Release

September 7, 2024 'Tulungang makabangon ang mga biktima ng sunog' -- Bong Go aids fire victims in Quezon City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the need for long-term housing solutions as his Malasakit Team aided fire-affected residents in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City, on Thursday, September 5. As part of his ongoing advocacy, Go highlighted his proposed Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize the Rental Housing Subsidy Program. This bill aims to provide disaster victims with better access to the formal housing market through rental subsidies, ensuring they have a secure and affordable place to stay as they rebuild their lives. "Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa," said Go in his message. In coordination with Barangay Captain Rascal Doctor, 23 affected families received financial assistance, grocery packs, snacks, shirts, masks, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs from the senator. Meanwhile, Go highlighted Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill that Go filed earlier, the proposed legislation underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in each locality. Go, recognized as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of public service, highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance fire prevention in communities. He noted the Bureau of Fire Protection's modernization under Republic Act No. 11589, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. This Act mandates a comprehensive ten-year modernization plan to equip the bureau with advanced capabilities for fire response through increased firefighter recruitment, acquisition of modern fire equipment, and specialized training. In cases where disasters like fires result in injuries or medical needs, Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted the crucial role of the 166 Malasakit Centers throughout the country in providing immediate healthcare support to ease their financial burden. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program designed to streamline medical assistance programs from various government agencies, ensuring that Filipinos can access medical assistance to overcome the financial burden of healthcare costs. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less 10 million Filipinos. "Ako naman bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit Kuya Bong Go, magseserbisyo ako sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo. Magtulungan tayo upang ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga Pilipinong pinakanangangailangan, lalo na ang mga hopeless at helpless natin na mga kababayan," ended Go.

